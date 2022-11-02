Ibiza's Lavish Club Chinois Wraps Up Explosive Debut Summer Season

The summer season came and gone for many of Ibiza's venues, but Club Chinois was able to extend the party well into October.

Formerly known as Heart Ibiza, Club Chinois opened its doors on the White Isle earlier this year with smashing success. Launched by the team behind Park Chinois, one of London’s most iconic and luxurious Asian restaurants, the venue is located in the Ibiza Gran Hotel and lit up the island's nightlife sector throughout the summer.

Club Chinois became one of Ibiza's most exciting destinations for intimate techno, Afrobeats and house music. The high-octane hotspot undoubtedly managed to penetrate the island's world-renowned clubbing scene, recently tying a bow on a momentous debut season with an explosive final stretch of events and parties.

Satori kicked off Club Chinois’ October closing parties with support from SORA, Guy Laliberté and Clint Lee on October 6th before Pablo Fierro followed suit on the 7th, hosting We’re Here with Megablast, Eribertho Cruz, Santiago Garcia and Bruz. The Trip party took over Club Chinois three times throughout the month, soundtracked by the likes of minimal techno trailblazers Rhadoo and Eclud, among others.

La Troya, who also hosted the club’s grand Halloween party on October 31st, took the decks on the 10th with support from Oscar Colorado, Lunnas, Franco Moiraghi, Felix da Funk and Manuel Frias. The following day saw Ethereal’s debut at Club Chinois with house and techno producers Sis, Eduardo Marvaso, Maricha and Iban Mendoza.

Other huge events included Boho by Camilo Franco and Club Chinois' official closing bash with Luciano, Ida Engberg and more.

You can find out more about Club Chinois here.

