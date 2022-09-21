Ibiza's Club Chinois Announces Massive 2022 Season Finale

Earlier this year, Club Chinois made its explosive debut in Ibiza, curating a mesmerizing space while enlisting some of dance music’s most exciting names to soundtrack its parties.

Led by the team behind Park Chinois, one of London’s most high-profile Asian restaurants, Club Chinois offers a posh clubbing experience fueled by luxury service. Housed in a venue formerly known as Heart Ibiza at the Ibiza Gran Hotel, its sophisticated interior is filled with golden sculpted columns and elaborate art to activate the senses.

Having made a substantial impact on Ibiza’s clubbing scene during its first season, Club Chinois is now reaching its final stretch with a number of exciting events in the lead-up to its grand closing party on October 16th.

Club Chinois. c/o Press

Monday, September 26th will mark the closing of La Troya’s weekly fiesta. On Wednesday, the 28th, Afro House trailblazer THEMBA will be joined by Nic Fanciulli, DJ Kent and Airrica to host one of the last Colours parties.

Renowned techno and house music producer Luciano will take the stage at Club Chinois one last time on Saturday, October 1st before Satori will close his residency with a magical party on Thursday, October 6th alongside performances by SORA, Guy Laliberté and Clint Lee.

Finally, Saturday, October 14th will see Pablo Fierro tie a bow on his residency as well, with a supporting lineup to be announced. Saturday, October 16th will mark Club Chinois’ last explosive party for this season, soundtracked by Luciano and Ida Engberg with support from Clint Lee and Manu Gonzalez.

Tickets for Club Chinois’ final events can be purchased here.

