Vote for Your Favorite Essential Dance Music Video at the Clubbing TV Awards, Presented by EDM.com

In early 2021, Clubbing TV will be broadcasting their third annual awards ceremony celebrating the best videos in dance music. For those unfamiliar with the channel, Clubbing TV is an international television station focused on the electronic music world. With live performances, music videos, industry discussions, and more, they now reach over 100,000,000 viewers across 50+ countries.

At the awards ceremony, 57 nominees both big and small are up for a total of 11 awards covering categories like Best Documentary, Best New Talent Video, Best Complextro Video, the newly-added hardcore/hardstyle award dubbed CORE, and more.

The team here at EDM.com is excited to announce that we will be presenting the Clubbing TV award for Best Essentials Video at the ceremony. This category serves to celebrate some of the best videos that stuck with us over the years. The nominees for the award are:

Dillon Francis & DJ Snake - "Get Low"

Dillon Francis & DJ Snake - "Get Low"

Duck Sauce - "It's You"



Feder Ft. Lyse - 'Goodbye"

Marshmello Ft. Khalid - "Silence"

Sigala - "Easy Love"
The Chainsmokers - "#SELFIE"

The Clubbing TV Awards takes place on March 27th, 2021. All of the nominees will be voted on by the public. Voting kicked off today and will run until February 28th, 2021. You can learn more about the upcoming ceremony, view the complete list of nominees, and vote for your favorite artists on their website here.

