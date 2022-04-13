Coachella 2022 Guide: Set Times, Parking, Lockers and Everything Else You Need to Know

Whether you like it or not, there are more important things to consider ahead of Coachella than your Instagram captions.

So we've created a handy guide of everything you need to know for Coachella 2022. With the long-awaited return of the iconic festival just days away, read on to find out about the event's parking, camping, lockers, lineup and more.

Just like years past, Coachella is taking place over two weekends. Weekend 1 is April 15-17 and Weekend 2 is April 22-24.

Coachella Address

Coachella is taking place at the same venue it has since 1999, the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California. The location to plug into your navigation app is:

81-800 Avenue 51, Indio, CA 92201

Considering the sheer scale of the festival, which attracts approximately 125,000 people per weekend, it's likely that many roads around the Empire Polo Club will close. Make sure to follow directions on posted signs as you approach the grounds and keep your eyes peeled on the official festival maps, which will be shared closer to the dates.

Coachella COVID-19 Guidelines

There are none. Organizers lifted all Covid-related restrictions in February, including the removal of vaccination and testing requirements.

"In accordance with local guidelines, there will be no vaccination, testing or masking requirements at Coachella 2022," reads the festival's website.

Coachella 2022 Lineup

After a brutal two-year hiatus, Coachella is returning with a typically stellar lineup comprising contemporary music superstars and many major DJs.

Set to perform at this year's fest are Black Coffee, Madeon, Louis The Child, Flume, Disclosure, Duke Dumont, Fatboy Slim, SLANDER, TOKiMONSTA, Tchami, Richie Hawtin and The Martinez Brothers, among many others. The headliners are Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, and Swedish House Mafia and The Weeknd.

Downloading Goldenvoice's official Coachella mobile app allows you to browse Coachella's full list of artists and create a personalized schedule.

Coachella 2022 lineup with headliners Harry Styles, Billie Eilish and Swedish House Mafia and The Weeknd. Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival

Wait, I thought Kanye was going to be there?

Less than two weeks ahead of Coachella, the festival's organizers confirmed has that Swedish House Mafia and The Weeknd would headline in lieu of Ye, formerly known as Kanye West. The "Moth To A Flame" collaborators will perform in the festival-closing slot on Sunday night of each weekend.

Ye had been the subject of widespread rumors surrounding his withdrawal from the lineup, first reported by TMZ. He eventually pulled out on Monday, April 4th under unclear circumstances, but a source told Variety that he hadn't rehearsed or prepared for the performance.

Coachella 2022 Set Times

With such a stellar lineup, it's only natural to run into scheduling conflicts.

Good luck trying to navigate the set times, which you can check out below for each day.

Friday, April 15

Coachella Weekend 1 set times for Friday, April 15th.

Saturday, April 16

Coachella Weekend 1 set times for Saturday, April 16th.

Sunday, April 17

Coachella Weekend 1 set times for Sunday, April 17th.

How to Register Your Coachella Wristband

To register your precious wristband, install the official Coachella mobile app on your iOS or Android device. There, you'll also receive important updates on the festival's developments.

Be sure to register your wristband before arriving onsite. Doing so will facilitate a smoother entrance into the festival.

WiFi at Coachella

Influencers, fear not: there will be plenty of places to connect to WiFi so people know you are indeed at Coachella.

You'll be able to find WiFi in the following areas:



Coachella Stage bar

12 Peaks bars

Merch area

Terrace Food areas

Beer Barn

Outdoor Theatre bar

Indio Central Market

Sonora bar

Rose Garden

Camping General Store

Camping Activities area

What You Cannot Bring to Coachella

There is a laundry list of prohibited items which attendees must refrain from packing for Coachella. These include video cameras, flags or totems, selfie sticks, laptops or tablets, laser pointers and flashlights.

You can find a full list of what not to bring here.

What You Can Bring to Coachella

Coachella's website also offers an exhaustive list of what attendees can—and in some cases should—bring into the fest. These include hydration packs, earplugs, GoPros, gum and mints, eye drops, cigarettes, lip balm, makeup, binoculars and baby strollers.

You can find a full list of what you're allowed to bring here.

Coachella Ubers, Lyfts and Shuttles

You can purchase a shuttle pass to travel to and from Coachella. Shuttles will depart from local hotels each day from noon to 8pm, and return service from the festival will end 60 minutes after the music ends each night.

If you're not camping or shuttling, odds are you'll be using a rideshare service. The official rideshare stand will operate at Ave. 49 and Monroe St.

Open Friday to Sunday, 9am-3am

Follow the Yellow Path to and from the festival.

Shade and phone charging is available while you wait for your ride.

Expect the highest wait times between 12am-2:30am each night. Check all product types for the shortest ETA.

Coachella Parking

The last thing you want to do is go off the beaten path and risk your car getting towed in the desert. Coachella offers free and preferred parking.

If at any point you lock yourself out of your car, Coachella has onsite locksmiths, who you can reach at (760) 835-4427.

Free Parking

Open Friday to Sunday, 10am-2am.

Cars left after 2am will be towed.

Everyone in the vehicle must be wearing a Festival Wristband.

No pick-ups or drop-offs (use Friend & Family location).

Motorcycles may park in ADA lot.

Preferred Parking (Lot 1)

From the I-10 eastbound, exit at Monroe St. and travel south. Then take a right at Ave 49, and a left into Lot 1.

Park and enter the Venue through the north entrance.

Purchase of sticker is required (valid Friday to Sunday).

Open Friday to Sunday, 10am-2am.

Access the Preferred Parking Lot via Ave 49/Monroe St. Do not use Hjorth St.

No entry allowed after 10pm.

Cars left after 2am will be towed.

No vehicle ins & outs.

Everyone in the vehicle must be wearing a Festival Wristband.

No pick-ups or drop-offs (use Friend & Family location).

Vehicles parked must fit with in the 8.5’ x 16’ spot.

Camping Companion Parking

One overnight parking space for an additional vehicle of campers.

Parking space valid Thu-Mon. Limit one per order.

A very limited amount of Camping Companion Parking Passes are available. If you don’t get one, you’ll have to transport your whole crew and their camping gear in one vehicle.

Located adjacent to the campgrounds, but may not be near your campsite.

All vehicles will be thoroughly searched.

Everyone in the vehicle must be wearing Festival Wristband.

No camping or sleeping in your car.

Check-in Thursday, 9am-2am; Friday to Sunday, 9am-8pm.

No ins/outs. No exit during lockdown hours Friday to Sunday, 9pm-2am.

If you need to leave Camping Companion Parking prior to 2am on any night, you must do so before 9pm.

All hours are subject to change based on safety concerns and traffic conditions.

If you drive out, you will forfeit your spot and be redirected to the Day Parking lots, which do not allow overnight parking.

Pro Tip: Pack your heavy supplies in the vehicle that will be parked in your Car Camping site. Save your strength on the walk from Car Companion Camping.

Parking Guidelines

Arrive early to avoid delays.

Park where instructed by parking personnel.

Remember where you park by taking a pic of the lot number sign.

Pay attention to the color path you use to walk from Parking to Venue.

No tailgating allowed.

No camping or sleeping in your car.

No RV, trailer or golf cart parking.

Separate ADA parking lot available (See ADA Guide)

Coachella Camping

There are five different ways to set up camp at Coachella 2022, each of varying degrees of bougieness.

But there are a number of features and amenities that all campers can enjoy, like food and beverages, water refill stations, phone-charging stations and free showers.

Car Camping

Car Camping is the festival's most popular overnight option. The sites are 30x10 and they are assigned in order of arrival. Each site permits one car, but you can have as many friends and tents as you'd like.

Campers over the age of 21 may bring one case of beer cans or box of wine. No glass is allowed.

Preferred Car Camping

The same as Car Camping, but you don't have to rush to secure a solid spot. You'll be able to arrive at your leisure and set up at the camp closest to the venue entrance, near the Ferris Wheel.

Tent Camping

Tent camping is perfect for international travelers, campers without cars or music fans who prefer a vehicle-free environment. The sites are 15x10, are assigned in order of arrival, and permit as many friends and tents as you'd like.

Lake Eldorado

Those who want to be in a more secluded atmosphere can do so at the lush Lake Eldorado campgrounds. These sites include ready-to-go cots and beds, flushing toilets, showers and 24-hour concierge service.

Safari Campgrounds

The Safari Campgrounds are the most upscale camping option. It provides fully furnished, air-conditioned accommodations and offers golf cart transportation between stages, private parking adjacent to the campground, private restrooms and showers, breakfast and late-night snacks, a lounge and concierge service.

Coachella Lockers

If you're worried about your belongings, you can reserve a secure locker onsite at Coachella to keep your stuff protected.

Lockers are available inside the venue during show hours from Friday to Sunday. You'll need to return the combo lock by 1am on Monday to claim your belongings, or else they'll be donated by the Coachella team.

Medium Locker: $55 - Height: 18" Width: 15" Depth: 18"

Large Locker: $65 - Height: 24" Width: 15" Depth: 18"

XL Locker: $80 - Height: 24' Width: 18' Depth: 21"

How to Stream Coachella Online Free

Those who can't attend will be able to watch three different streams, each of which will feature a slew of performances and artist interviews.

According to YouTube, the streams' organizers are rolling out a number of new features this year. For the first time, the platform will feature Live Chat as part of the viewing experience on desktop and the YouTube App. They'll also use the chat function to share and pin real-time updates on the Coachella lineup and schedule.

The broadcasts kick off at 4PM PT (7PM ET) on Friday and run through Monday night. You can watch all three streams below.