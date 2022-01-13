Here Is Your Full Coachella 2022 Lineup

After being fed through the COVID-19 wood chipper for two years, Coachella is coming back in 2022.

Following weeks of speculation and the typical industry rigamarole of fake posters and even faker chatter from influencers, organizers have finally unveiled the full lineup for Coachella's two 2022 weekends: April 15-17 and 22-24.

Set to perform at the legendary Indio music and arts festival this year are Swedish House Mafia, Black Coffee, Madeon, Flume, Disclosure, Duke Dumont, SLANDER, TOKiMONSTA, Tchami, Channel Tres, Richie Hawtin, and The Martinez Brothers, among many others. Headlining the fest are Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, and Ye (formerly known as Kanye West).

Swedish House Mafia. Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival

The lineup announcement arrives almost two years after the festival's initial postponement of its 2020 edition, which was to be headlined by Rage Against the Machine, Frank Ocean, and Travis Scott. The latter was removed from the lineup in the wake of the tragic Astroworld Festival crowd crush on November 5th, which resulted in the deaths of 10 attendees. Ocean has been confirmed as a headliner in 2023, the Los Angeles Times reports.

Tickets for Coachella Weekend One are sold out, but passes for Weekend Two go on sale this Friday, January 14th at 10AM PT here. Check out the full lineup below.

Lineup for Coachella 2022. Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival

