Here Are Your Coachella 2022 Set Times
Less than 24 hours before the return of Coachella, the festival's 2022 set times have finally arrived. And good luck trying to navigate your schedule.
Harry Styles is set to headline the main stage on Friday night at 11:35PM while Billie Eilish will follow on Saturday night at 11:30PM. Swedish House Mafia and The Weeknd's hotly anticipated, festival-closing headline performance will go down at 10:20PM on Sunday night.
Check out the day-to-day set times below. For everything else you need to know about this year's fest, like parking, lockers, WiFi areas and items you can't bring, head over to our official Coachella 2022 guide.
Recommended Articles
DJ Fresh Celebrates 10th Anniversary of Classic "Gold Dust" With New Remix Package
DJ Fresh's Breakbeat Kaos label is coming back with a strong statement.
FOLLOW COACHELLA:
Website: coachella.com
Twitter: twitter.com/coachella
Instagram: instagram.com/coachella