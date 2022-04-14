Skip to main content
Here Are Your Coachella 2022 Set Times

Andrew Ruiz

Less than 24 hours before the return of Coachella, the festival's 2022 set times have finally arrived. And good luck trying to navigate your schedule.

Harry Styles is set to headline the main stage on Friday night at 11:35PM while Billie Eilish will follow on Saturday night at 11:30PM. Swedish House Mafia and The Weeknd's hotly anticipated, festival-closing headline performance will go down at 10:20PM on Sunday night.

Check out the day-to-day set times below. For everything else you need to know about this year's fest, like parking, lockers, WiFi areas and items you can't bring, head over to our official Coachella 2022 guide.

Coachella Weekend 1 set times for Friday, April 15th.

Coachella Weekend 1 set times for Saturday, April 16th.

Coachella Weekend 1 set times for Sunday, April 17th.

