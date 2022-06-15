Coachella Announces Dates of 2023 Festival

The organizers of Coachella have officially announced the dates of the 2023 edition of the legendary music and arts festival.

Coachella made a triumphant return in April this year after being canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The two weekends of Coachella 2023 will take place April 14-16 and April 21-23, and advance ticket sales will begin at 10am PT (1pm ET) on Friday, June 17th.

You can pre-register for tickets here.

Swedish House Mafia perform at Coachella 2022. brphoto.co

Coachella has not yet announced its lineup for the 2023 event, but Frank Ocean has been confirmed as a headliner for both weekends. Coachella's co-founder, Paul Tollett, confirmed in an interview last year that the Grammy-winning Channel Orange singer was expected to perform in one of the top slots.

The headliners for the 2022 Coachella festival were Billie Eilish, Harry Styles and Swedish House Mafia and The Weeknd. The latter two replaced Kanye West, who infamously pulled out just days before the festival.