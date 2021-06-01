Coachella Announces 2022 Festival Dates

Coachella Announces 2022 Festival Dates

The first edition of Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival since 2019 has been locked in for two weekends in April 2022.
The first edition of Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival since 2019 has been locked in for two weekends in April 2022.

After multiple postponements due to the impact of COVID-19, Coachella will officially make its return to California in 2022.

Organizers shared the news on Instagram today, announcing that Coachella has now been scheduled over two weekends next year: April 15-17 and 22-24.

The announcement arrives after a tumultuous period for the iconic Indio music and arts festival, whose organizers were forced to cancel outright for the first time in 20 years back in June 2020. Citing the uncertainty of the pandemic, they eventually abandoned the fest's planned October 2021 dates, marking its fourth postponement due to the impact of the virus.

Fans can register to access the event's 2022 pre-sale starting Friday, June 4th at 10AM PT (1PM ET). Check out the announcement below.

