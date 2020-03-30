The Coachella Documentary is Free for Streaming Month

Unfortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic has left a Coachella-sized void in our lives. While the festival was not outright canceled, it was pushed back until October in order to stop the spread of the virus. In the meantime, organizers are giving fans a reason to stay inside with the release of a new documentary about the iconic festival.

Titled Coachella: 20 Years in the Desert, the documentary will look back on the festival's creation and some of the monumental performances they've hosted over the past two decades. While we won't know everyone featured until the documentary drops, the trailer teases footage from Daft Punk, Billie Eilish, Paul McCartney, and others.

Coachella: 20 Years in the Desert will premiere on April 10th at 12:00 PM PST on the festival's YouTube channel.

Coachella 2020 now takes place October 9th-11th and October 16th-18th at Empire Polo Club in Indio, California. This year's celebration is set to feature performances from Flume, Calvin Harris, Disclosure, and many more. Tickets to both weekends of the event are sold out but you can enter the waitlist on their website here.

H/T: Dancing Astronaut

FOLLOW COACHELLA:

Website: coachella.com

Twitter: twitter.com/coachella

Instagram: instagram.com/coachella