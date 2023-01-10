Calvin Harris, Eric Prydz, Porter Robinson, More Confirmed for Coachella 2023: See the Full Lineup

Calvin Harris, Eric Prydz, Porter Robinson, More Confirmed for Coachella 2023
Your Coachella 2023 lineup is here.
Following weeks of feverish speculation and the classic music industry rigamarole of fake lineup posters, Coachella's organizers have revealed the full lineup for the festival's two 2023 weekends: April 14-16 and April 21-23.
Set to perform at the iconic Indio music and arts festival this year are Calvin Harris, Eric Prydz, Kaytranada, Alison Wonderland's Whyte Fang, SOFI TUKKER, Porter Robinson, Mura Masa, TSHA, The Chemical Brothers and deadmau5's TESTPILOT, among other major artists from the electronic music scene. House music superstars FISHER and Chris Lake have also been confirmed for a can't-miss collaborative DJ set.
Prydz, the Swedish dance music icon, is set to bring his subversive "HOLO" production to Coachella in 2023. The mind-bending show, which is rumored to go on tour this year, was named one of EDM.com's best performances of 2022 after its stunning takeover of Belgium's Tomorrowland festival.
Headlining the 22nd edition of Coachella are Bad Bunny, BLACKPINK and Frank Ocean. Ccheck out the full lineup below.
Just like last year, both weekends of Coachella will be livestreamed on YouTube. Fans can tune into the festival's official YouTube channel to catch "iconic performances" and "exciting behind-the-scenes content," according to a press release.
Very limited Weekend 1 passes remain at the time of writing. You can register for access to passes for Weekend 2 here. Pre-sale begins Friday, January 13th at 11am PT.
$uicideboy$
¿Téo?
070 Shake
1999.ODDS
2manydjs
A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie
Adam Beyer
AG Club
Airrica
Alex G
Ali Sethi
Angèle
Ashnikko
Bad Bunny
Bakar
Becky G
BENEE
Big Wild
Björk
BLACKPINK
Blondie
Boris Brejcha
boygenius
BRATTY
Burna Boy
Calvin Harris
Camelphat
Cannons
Cassian
Charli XCX
Chloé Caillet
Chris Stussy
Christine and the Queens
Chromeo
Colyn
Conexión Divina
DannyLux
Dennis Cruz + PAWSA
Despacio
Destroy Boys
Diljit Dosanjh
Dinner Party ft. Terrace Martin, Robert Glasper, Kamasi Washington
DJ Tennis + Carlita
Doechii
Dombresky
Domi & JD Beck
Dominic Fike
Donavan's Yard
DPR LIVE + DPR IAN
DRAMA
EARTHGANG
El Michels Affair
Eladio Carrión
Elderbrook
Elyanna
Eric Prydz Presents HOLO
Ethel Cain
Fisher + Chris Lake
FKJ
Flo Milli
Fousheé
Francis Mercier
Frank Ocean
Gabriels
GloRilla
Gordo
Gorillaz
Hiatus Kaiyote
Horsegirl
Hot Since 82
IDK
Idris Elba
Jackson Wang
Jai Paul
Jai Wolf
Jamie Jones
Jan Blomqvist
Joy Crookes
Juliet Mendoza
Jupiter & Okwess
Kali Uchis
Kaytranada
Keinemusik
Kenny Beats
Knocked Loose
Kyle Watson
Labrinth
Latto
Lava La Rue
Lewis OfMan
Los Bitchos
Los Fabulosos Cadillacs
LP Giobbi
Maceo Plex
Magdalena Bay
Malaa
Marc Rebillet
Mareux
Mathame
Metro Boomin
Minus the Light
MK
Mochakk
Momma
Monolink
MUNA
Mura Masa
NIA ARCHIVES
Noname
Nora En Pure
Oliver Koletzki
Overmono
Paris Texas
Pi'erre Bourne
Porter Robinson
Pusha T
Rae Sremmurd
Rebelution
Remi Wolf
Romy
ROSALÍA
Saba
Sasha & John Digweed
Sasha Alex Sloan
Scowl
SG Lewis
Shenseea
Sleaford Mods
Snail Mail
SOFI TUKKER
Soul Glo
Stick Figure
Sudan Archives
Sunset Rollercoaster
Tale Of Us
TESTPILOT
The Blaze
The Breeders
The Chemical Brothers
The Comet Is Coming
The Garden
The Kid LAROI
The Linda Lindas
The Murder Capital
Tobe Nwigwe
TSHA
TV Girl
Two Friends
UMI
Uncle Waffles
Underworld
Vintage Culture
Wet Leg
Weyes Blood
WhoMadeWho
Whyte Fang
Willow
Yaeji
Yung Lean
YUNGBLUD
Yves Tumor