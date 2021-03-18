Sources: Coachella is Moving to April 2022

The move would mark the music festival's fourth postponement due to the impact of COVID-19.
Jamal Eid

It looks like the 2021 edition of Coachella has been dealt its final death blow. 

According to Variety, who spoke with two industry sources, the fabled Indio music and arts festival is planning to abandon its October 2021 dates and move to April 2022. The move would mark the music festival's fourth postponement due to the impact of COVID-19.

Citing the uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic, the sources noted that Coachella could present an issue concerning the spread of the virus due to its sheer size. "There’s a big difference between having two weekend [sic] of Coachella in California and throwing a country festival in Florida," one source told Variety.

The news arrives during a tenuous time for the state of California in terms of its response to the virus. The Los Angeles Times reports that millions of California residents will become eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccines this week, but the state currently has a short supply. Despite the spate of prospective vaccinees, officials are yet to indicate a relaxation of the eligibility rules. At the time of this article's publication, providers have administered more than 12.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines, according to the Times

It's important to note that the postponement of Coachella's 2021 edition is yet to be officially confirmed. However, considering the many months of planning it takes to plan a festival of Coachella's magnitude, a move to 2022 seems like the most logical solution.

