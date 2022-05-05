Photo Gallery: From Swedish House Mafia to Skream, Relive Coachella Weekend Two

Coachella's run may have come and gone, but the memories made by those in attendance will live on forever.

Just over a week ago, April 22-24, Goldenvoice hosted the second weekend of Coachella, once again packing out the Polo Fields of Indio with fans from all over the globe for another high-profile fest. With gigantic art installations and experiential activations around every corner, Goldenvoice transformed the venue into an adult playground.

From Harry Styles to Fred again.. to Louis The Child, Weekend Two also delivered a healthy dose of live music.

Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival 2022. brphoto.co

With over 125,000 people gathering in the desert each weekend, Coachella is one of the largest music festivals in the nation. Drawing in an international crowd, the festival boasts over eight stages, reaching across a myriad of genres.

Coachella functions as a melting pot for musical diversity, featuring acts from the worlds of Latin pop, U.K. grime, indie rock, house, punk rock, orchestral, and everything in-between.

Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival 2022. brphoto.co

Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival 2022. brphoto.co

Highlights included an awe-inspiring "Good Faith Forever show from Madeon set, a magnetic performance from Doja Cat, and Swedish House Mafia's triumphant closing set with The Weeknd. A throwback dubstep set from Skream and a surprise set from Dillon Francis' DJ Hanzel alias also went down, as did massive DJ sets by WHIPPED CREAM, GG Magree, Ivy Lab, Flume and many more.

Swedish House Mafia kicks off the closing set at Coachella Weekend Two with The Weeknd. brphoto.co

Madeon performs on the Outdoor stage at Coachella Weekend Two. brphoto.co

EDM.com was onsite all weekend to capture all of the best moments and highlights of the festival. You can relive all of Coachella Weekend Two in our exclusive photo gallery below.

Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival 2022 Weekend Two Photo Gallery by Brian Rapaport for EDM.com 120 Gallery 120 Images

FOLLOW COACHELLA:

Website: coachella.com

Twitter: twitter.com/coachella

Instagram: instagram.com/coachella