Skip to main content
Photo Gallery: From Swedish House Mafia to Skream, Relive Coachella Weekend Two

Photo Gallery: From Swedish House Mafia to Skream, Relive Coachella Weekend Two

Coachella continued to be a melting pot for live music in 2022.

brphoto.co

Coachella continued to be a melting pot for live music in 2022.

Coachella's run may have come and gone, but the memories made by those in attendance will live on forever.

Just over a week ago, April 22-24, Goldenvoice hosted the second weekend of Coachella, once again packing out the Polo Fields of Indio with fans from all over the globe for another high-profile fest. With gigantic art installations and experiential activations around every corner, Goldenvoice transformed the venue into an adult playground.

From Harry Styles to Fred again.. to Louis The Child, Weekend Two also delivered a healthy dose of live music.

Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival 2022.

Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival 2022.

With over 125,000 people gathering in the desert each weekend, Coachella is one of the largest music festivals in the nation. Drawing in an international crowd, the festival boasts over eight stages, reaching across a myriad of genres.

Coachella functions as a melting pot for musical diversity, featuring acts from the worlds of Latin pop, U.K. grime, indie rock, house, punk rock, orchestral, and everything in-between.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Hard Rock Money Shot
EVENTS

SLANDER, Adventure Club, Flux Pavilion to Headline Lakeside Music Festival, Bass Camp

Lake Tahoe's biggest electronic dance music festival is set to return this summer with a stellar lineup.

By EDM.com Staff3 hours ago
Darius
MUSIC RELEASES

Get Lost In a Musical Cosmos With Darius' Scintillating Sophomore Album, "OASIS"

With "OASIS," Darius delivers a dreamy mosaic of sound with a few new surprises.

By Tessa Frey5 hours ago
Sweedish House Mafia - Coachella 2022 - brphotoco 1
EVENTS

Photo Gallery: From Swedish House Mafia to Skream, Relive Coachella Weekend Two

Coachella continued to be a melting pot for live music in 2022.

By Brian Rapaport5 hours ago
Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival 2022.

Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival 2022.

Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival 2022.

Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival 2022.

Highlights included an awe-inspiring "Good Faith Forever show from Madeon set, a magnetic performance from Doja Cat, and Swedish House Mafia's triumphant closing set with The Weeknd. A throwback dubstep set from Skream and a surprise set from Dillon Francis' DJ Hanzel alias also went down, as did massive DJ sets by WHIPPED CREAMGG Magree, Ivy Lab, Flume and many more.

Swedish House Mafia kicks off the closing set at Coachella Weekend Two with The Weeknd.

Swedish House Mafia kicks off the closing set at Coachella Weekend Two with The Weeknd.

Madeon performs on the Outdoor stage at Coachella Weekend Two.

Madeon performs on the Outdoor stage at Coachella Weekend Two.

EDM.com was onsite all weekend to capture all of the best moments and highlights of the festival. You can relive all of Coachella Weekend Two in our exclusive photo gallery below. 

Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival 2022 Weekend Two

Photo Gallery by Brian Rapaport for EDM.com
SLANDER - Coachella 2022 - brphotoco 2
120
Gallery
120 Images

FOLLOW COACHELLA:

Website: coachella.com
Twitter: twitter.com/coachella
Instagram: instagram.com/coachella

Related

sahara-tent-at-coachella
EVENTS

Here Is Your Full Coachella 2022 Lineup

Swedish House Mafia, Flume, Madeon, Duke Dumont and more electronic music superstars grace this year's lineup.

FCJ4W-LVkAEJZIW
EVENTS

Swedish House Mafia Confirmed for Coachella 2022

Coachella confirmed the news on October 20th via the iconic Indio festival's socials media.

POETIC KINETICS
EVENTS

The Good, The Bad and The Legendary of Coachella Weekend One [Review]

Audio malfunctions, fires, but (most importantly) GREAT MUSIC.

ILLENIUM - GLOBAL DANCE 2021 - BRPHOTOCO 19
EVENTS

Relive Global Dance Festival's Magical Denver Return [Recap + Photo Gallery]

Global Dance delivered a massively successful festival with Kaskade, Excision, and many more.

Okeechobee_brphotoco133
EVENTS

Photos: Relive the Magic of Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival 2022

Insomniac Events delivered yet another weekend full of magical moments in Sunshine Grove.

Coachella - Jamal Eid
NEWS

Coachella On Pause Until At Least Fall 2021, Says Palm Springs Mayor

In a recent interview, Christy Holstege revealed there are no plans to host large-scale events this spring.

Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival
EVENTS

Okeechobee 2022: Set Times, Festival Guidelines and Everything Else You Need to Know

Ahead of the 2022 edition of Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival, learn about the event's policies, schedules and more.

Coachella - Jamal Eid
EVENTS

A House and Techno Lover's Guide to Coachella 2020

Here's where to go and who to see for a bevy of the best house and techno at 'Chella.