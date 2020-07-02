Excision Announces Date of Second Episode of Couch Lands "Virtual Stage" Livestream

Bass aficionados rejoice, because Excision took to social media today to announce the second edition of his Couch Lands "Virtual Stage" livestream series.

After debuting the new virtual event back in May, which featured typically awe-inspiring production, the dubstep dynamo is back for Round Two. Bringing along another stellar lineup, the second iteration of Excision's "Virtual Stage" will air on Saturday, July 11th, 2020.

Hopping on the livestream to rattle the virtual rails this time around are fellow trap and bass heavyweights Blunts & Blondes, Champagne Drip, Dirtyphonics, Herobust, Kompany, SweetTooth, Wooli, Vampa, and Zía.

You can tune into the second episode of Couch Lands "Virtual Stage" on July 11th, 2020 at 5PM ET (2PM PDT) via the official Lost Lands Twitch channel.

