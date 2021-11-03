Skip to main content
November 3, 2021
Insomniac Announces Massive Lineup for Countdown NYE 2021
Publish date:

Insomniac Announces Massive Lineup for Countdown NYE 2021

The largest New Year's Eve dance music event in the U.S. will feature REZZ, Flux Pavilion, deadmau5 and many more.
Author:

Insomniac Events

The largest New Year's Eve dance music event in the U.S. will feature REZZ, Flux Pavilion, deadmau5 and many more.

The countdown to Countdown NYE is officially on.

Insomniac has announced a massive lineup for the 2021 edition of the SoCal New Year's Eve event, which will expand back to two-days on December 31st and January 1st. The alien-themed music festival annually takes place at the NOS Events Center in San Bernardino.

Scheduled to perform at the largest New Year's Eve dance music event in the U.S. are REZZ, Flux Pavilion, deadmau5, Flosstradamus, Tiësto, NGHTMRE, Alan Walker, RL Grime, and many more in a lineup that doubles as a who's who of EDM's most popular artists. The bill also features a slew of blossoming electronic music stars, such as LEVEL UP, Effin, and Charlesthefirst.

They'll perform on a number of galactic-themed stages: The Mothership, The Nebula (hosted by Audiotistic), Area 51 (hosted by Bassrush), and The Twilight Zone. According to a press release shared with EDM.com, fans can also look forward to immersive art installations and extraterrestrial performers.

Countdown NYE 2021 tickets are on sale now. Check out the full lineup below.

Countdown NYE 2021 lineup.

Countdown NYE 2021 lineup.

Countdown NYE Lineup:

3LAU
4B
A-trak
AC Slater
Acraze
Afrojack
Alan Walker
Ardalan
Audien
Audiotistic Experience
Bassrush Experience
Black V Neck
Blunts & Blondes
Boogie T b2b Dirt Monkey
Borgore
Capozzi
CharlestheFirst
Chee
Chomppa
Claptone
Corrupt UK
Crysta Skies
Dack Janiels
Deadmau5
Dion Timmer
Diplo
Discovery Project
Dot
Effin
Flosstradamus
Flux Pavilion
G Jones
Hint of Lavender
J. Worra
Jason Ross
Kai Wachi
Kaivon
Kayzo
Lee Foss
Level Up
Lil Texas
Liquid Stranger
Lost Kings
LP Giobbi
LSDream
Lucati
Luke Andy
Major Lazer
Manila Killa
Matroda
Meen
Mitis
Nala
NGHTMRE
Nurko
Of The Trees
Party Favor
Pauline Herr
Phonon
Reaper
Rezz
Riot Ten
RL Grime
Rome in Silver
Sage Armstrong
SayMyName
Secret Recipe
Showtek
SIDEPIECE
SoTuff So Cute
Subdocta
Subtronics
Syence
Tiësto
Troyboi
Tsu Nami
Wax Motif
Westend
William Black
Wuki
Zookëper

