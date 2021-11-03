Insomniac Announces Massive Lineup for Countdown NYE 2021

The countdown to Countdown NYE is officially on.

Insomniac has announced a massive lineup for the 2021 edition of the SoCal New Year's Eve event, which will expand back to two-days on December 31st and January 1st. The alien-themed music festival annually takes place at the NOS Events Center in San Bernardino.

Scheduled to perform at the largest New Year's Eve dance music event in the U.S. are REZZ, Flux Pavilion, deadmau5, Flosstradamus, Tiësto, NGHTMRE, Alan Walker, RL Grime, and many more in a lineup that doubles as a who's who of EDM's most popular artists. The bill also features a slew of blossoming electronic music stars, such as LEVEL UP, Effin, and Charlesthefirst.

They'll perform on a number of galactic-themed stages: The Mothership, The Nebula (hosted by Audiotistic), Area 51 (hosted by Bassrush), and The Twilight Zone. According to a press release shared with EDM.com, fans can also look forward to immersive art installations and extraterrestrial performers.

Countdown NYE 2021 tickets are on sale now. Check out the full lineup below.

Countdown NYE 2021 lineup.

