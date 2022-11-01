Zedd, deadmau5, More Confirmed for Countdown NYE 2022: See the Full Lineup
The countdown to Countdown NYE is on.
This year's event is fittingly branded "Rize of the Ravebotz" and features a lineup of over 80 artists. Insomniac Events today unveiled a massive lineup featuring Zedd, deadmau5, Madeon, ZHU, Maya Jane Coles, DJ Snake, The Chainsmokers, Galantis, VNSSA and many more.
Scheduled for December 30-31 at San Bernardino's NOS Events Center, the alien-themed festival will feature four stages: The Mothership, Area 51, Twilight Zone and The Nebula. Just like years past, attendees will also encounter and interact with extraterrestrial performers throughout the event.
Tickets to Countdown NYE 2022 will go on sale Thursday, November 3rd at 12pm PT. You can check out the full lineup below and find out more about the fest here.
