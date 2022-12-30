Here Are The Set Times For Countdown NYE 2022
We’re counting down the hours until Countdown NYE.
The return of SoCal’s top NYE electronic music festival will pop off tonight and Saturday, December 31st at San Bernardino’s NOS Events Center. Insomniac Events is gearing up to welcome thousands of guests for this year’s alien-themed fest, "Rize of the Ravebotz."
Attendees will be able to dance 2022 away with over 80 artist performances on four indoor and outdoor stages, which will feature ZHU, Zedd, Madeon, The Chainsmokers, deadmau5, ATLiens and many more. DJ Snake was slated to headline Saturday night, but Insomniac announced he "won't be able join us Saturday." His set is being replaced by a B2B performance from SLANDER and Sullivan King.
Check out the set times for Countdown NYE 2022 below. We'll update this article with a new graphic sans Snake when it becomes available.
Recommended Articles
Here Are The Set Times For Countdown NYE 2022
The festival will feature performances from ZHU, Zedd, deadmau5 and more.
Moore Kismet Opens Up About Mental Health: "Making Music Is Something That Became Such a Saving Grace"
In a heartfelt letter to fans, Kismet revealed they struggled with their mental health throughout the second half of 2022.
Kaskade and John Summit Are Going B2B to Ring In 2023
Kaskade and John Summit are set to hit the stage together in the early hours of the new year at San Francisco's Bill Graham Civic Auditorium.
FOLLOW COUNTDOWN NYE:
Facebook: facebook.com/CountdownNYE
Twitter: twitter.com/countdown_nye
Instagram: instagram.com/countdownnye