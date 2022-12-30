Skip to main content
Here Are The Set Times For Countdown NYE 2022

The festival will feature performances from ZHU, Zedd, deadmau5 and more.

We’re counting down the hours until Countdown NYE.

The return of SoCal’s top NYE electronic music festival will pop off tonight and Saturday, December 31st at San Bernardino’s NOS Events Center. Insomniac Events is gearing up to welcome thousands of guests for this year’s alien-themed fest, "Rize of the Ravebotz."

Attendees will be able to dance 2022 away with over 80 artist performances on four indoor and outdoor stages, which will feature ZHU, Zedd, Madeon, The Chainsmokers, deadmau5, ATLiens and many more. DJ Snake was slated to headline Saturday night, but Insomniac announced he "won't be able join us Saturday." His set is being replaced by a B2B performance from SLANDER and Sullivan King.

Check out the set times for Countdown NYE 2022 below. We'll update this article with a new graphic sans Snake when it becomes available.

Countdown NYE 2022 set times

Set times and schedule for Countdown NYE 2022.

FOLLOW COUNTDOWN NYE:

Facebook: facebook.com/CountdownNYE
Twitter: twitter.com/countdown_nye
Instagram: instagram.com/countdownnye

