Creamfields Drops Full 2020 Lineup and Arena Breakdowns

One of the top electronic music festivals in the industry, Creamfields, is back with the highly anticipated lineup for their 2020 edition. Taking place over Bank Holiday weekend, August 27-30, at Daresbury in Cheshire, England, this will be the 22nd year of the event. They have been teasing us with one of their biggest installments yet and now that we have the full talent list, it's clear they've lived up to the expectations.

Already released names from this year's edition include some of the biggest acts in the game like The Chainsmokers, Carl Cox, Calvin Harris, Nina Kraviz, Martin Garrix, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, Tiësto, FISHER, Ferry Corsten, Skream, and more. Get ready for a multitude of genres featured on a staggering number of themed stages with over 300 artists spread across the four-day weekend.

Also announced was the lineup breakdown by stage. The stage takeovers include mau5trap, Nina Kraviz & Friends, Andy C presents ONE 7 Four, Steel Yard presents Carl Cox: Invites, Anjunabeats, All Gone Pete Tong, and many more. There really is something for everyone during this massive weekend.

c/o Creamfields

c/o Creamfields

Last year, the festival saw over 70,000 attendees and they are looking to once again sell out. If you had any inclination of making your way out to Daresbury this year, now is the time to jump on those tickets. One thing is for certain, you won't regret it if you do.

Creamfields returns to Daresbury in Cheshire, England on August 27th–30th for Bank Holiday weekend. Tickets are on sale now at www.creamfields.com.

