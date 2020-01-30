Creamfields Announces First Wave of 2020 Lineup

Perhaps one of the most well-known festivals in the world of electronic music, Creamfields has been a staple in any festivalgoer's schedule for over two decades. In its 22nd year, the festival's organizers are looking to top all previous events with an extensive lineup featuring returning acts and new artist debuts.

Previously announced for the 2020 installment for Creamfields were EDM superstars like Calvin Harris, The Chainsmokers, Nina Kraviz, Martin Garrix, Carl Cox, and others. After the initial announcement, attendees can look forward to sets from Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, Tiësto, FISHER, Ferry Corsten, Skream, Enrico Sangiuliano, and many more.

This is only the first wave of announcements for Creamfields 2020, so fans can expect to see many more artist announcements over the coming weeks. There's no telling which other acts will be billed for the festival just yet, but festivalgoers will be eager to see what's next.

Last year, the gathering boasted a sold-out crowd of 70,000 attendees. Over 300 acts will perform this year across the festival's four-days from August 27th-30th. Creamfields will be returning to the village of Daresbury in Cheshire, United Kingdom for its 14th year in the city.

The full first wave of the Creamfields 2020 lineup can be seen at this link, where tickets can also be purchased.

