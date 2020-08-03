Organizers of Creamfields Announce Virtual Edition with "Exclusive Never Seen Before Headline Sets"

Following the postponement of its 2020 event, fabled UK music festival Creamfields is throwing its hat into the virtual concert ring.

Organizers took to social media today to announce the fest's digital edition, which is slated to broadcast this August Bank Holiday weekend, August 28th to 30th. Along with the announcement, representatives teased a lineup of over 40 artists, who represent "some of the best sets from [Creamfields] over the last few years" as well as "exclusive never seen before headline sets."

Creamfields remains one of the UK's oldest and most popular electronic dance music fests. Originally planned for August 27th, 2020, the 2021 edition will return to Daresbury in Cheshire, UK from August 26th to 29th. Back in February 2020, representatives dropped a mammoth lineup featuring deadmau5, Tiësto, and Martin Garrix, among many others. All three of those artists were then confirmed for the rescheduled 2021 event along with a host of other major names in the dance music sphere, like Eric Prydz, Above & Beyond, Fisher, Carl Cox, Tchami, and Hannah Wants.

You can find more information via Creamfields' website here. Tickets for the in-person 2021 event are on sale and can be purchased here.

