Creamfields Announces First Wave of Artists for 2021 Event, Featuring deadmau5, Fisher, Eric Prydz, More

Following the postponement of its 2020 event, Creamfields is looking forward to next summer after unveiling a mammoth lineup for its 2021 event. Originally planned for August 27th, 2020, Creamfields will return to Daresbury in Cheshire, UK August 26th to 29th.

Creamfields is the UK's oldest and arguably most renowned electronic dance music festival. Back in February of this year, they released a typically massive lineup, which featured deadmau5, Tiësto, and Martin Garrix, among many others. All three of those artists, however, were confirmed for the rescheduled 2021 event along with a few others, like Eric Prydz and Hot Since 82. Other major names in EDM to appear on next year's fest include Above & Beyond, Fisher, Carl Cox, Tchami, and Hannah Wants.

Organizers also announced a new payment plan for anyone who wants to stagger their purchase. A 10-part deposit plan is available for a limited time, allowing pass-holders to secure a ticket at this year’s prices for £20 and spread the remaining balance across 10 monthly payments.

You can find more information via Creamfields' website here.

