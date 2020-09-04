Nina Kravitz, Afrojack, Jamie Jones, More Added to Creamfields 2021 Lineup

Fresh off the success of the first-ever Creamfields House Party 2020 Edition, the beloved festival is gearing up for an epic return to Daresbury for 2021 after adding 20 more impressive names to the lineup. Following the postponement of its 2020 event due to the impact of COVID-19, Creamfields organizers announced theif plan to bring the UK's oldest electronic dance music festival back August 26th to 29th.

The new additions to the lineup are Adaro, Afrojack, Alan Fitzpatrick, Aly and Fila, Andy Whitby, DJ Issac, Headhunterz, Jamie Jones, Josh Wink, Matrix and Futurebound featuring Rhymester, Nina Kraviz, Paul van Dyk, Richy Ahmed, Sefa, Sound Rush, Sub Zero Project, and TNT: Technoboy and Tuneboy.

They join the previously announced Above and Beyond, Adam Beyer, Chase and Status, deadmau5, Eric Prydz, Example, Gorgon City, Hannah Wants, Martin Garrix, Pendulum, Pete Tong, Scooter, Sigma, and Tiësto.

Payment plans are still available for anyone who prefers to stagger their purchase. Tickets are on sale from as little as £5 per month for a single day and as high as £40 per month for four-day camping, as part of a 10-part deposit plan. Go to Creamfields' website to purchase tickets and to find more information.

