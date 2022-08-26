Skip to main content
Here's How to Watch the Creamfields 2022 Livestream With Tiësto, David Guetta, More

The massive festival’s livestream will include performances from the likes of Afrojack, Armin van Buuren and more.

Jack Kimber Photography

The highly anticipated return of Creamfields is finally underway.

Over four days and nights, the storied brand is celebrating 25 years of deeply influential dance music festivals. And organizers have once again curated a staggering lineup comprising many of the industry's most celebrated artists.

Boasting performances from electronic music superstars like Carl Cox, Calvin Harris, Alesso, Hardwell and Amelie Lens, Creamfields' monumental 2022 lineup features over 250 acts. Creamfields is also slated to feature a number of stage takeovers from a bevy of renowned dance labels, among them Axwell’s Axtone, Martin Garrix’s STMPD RCRDS, Above & Beyond’s Anjunabeats and Michael Bibi and Pawsa’s Solid Grooves.

In collaboration with Beatport, Creamfields has announced a livestream for this year’s festival, allowing fans to enjoy its unbridled energy from home over its three days: Friday August 26th to Sunday, August 28th. Viewers tuning in will be able to catch high-flying DJ sets from the likes of Camelphat, David Guetta, Jax Jones, Tiësto and many more.

Creamfields UK 2019 - Jack Kimber Photography
EVENTS

By EDM.com Staff
wicked woods
EVENTS

Celebrating 13 Years, Wicked Woods Music Festival Returns With A Hundred Drums, Craze, More

Following the success of its first-ever spring edition, Wicked Woods is gearing up for the fall.

By Carlie Belbin
edwin diaz
Lifestyle

5 Years Later, Blasterjaxx and Timmy Trumpet's "Narco" Is Climbing the Charts Thanks to a Baseball Player

Timmy Trumpet will appear at Citi Field to throw the honorary first pitch before the Mets game against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday, August 30th.

By Lennon Cihak

You can watch the livestream of Creamfields on EDM.com's Facebook page as well as Beatport's YouTube channel

Creamfields North 2022 Livestream Poster

Find the festival's daily stage-by-stage lineups below.

FOLLOW CREAMFIELDS:

Website: creamfields.com
Facebook: facebook.com/officialcreamfields
Instagram: instagram.com/creamfieldsofficial
Twitter: twitter.com/Creamfields

