Here's How to Watch the Creamfields 2022 Livestream With Tiësto, David Guetta, More

The highly anticipated return of Creamfields is finally underway.

Over four days and nights, the storied brand is celebrating 25 years of deeply influential dance music festivals. And organizers have once again curated a staggering lineup comprising many of the industry's most celebrated artists.

Boasting performances from electronic music superstars like Carl Cox, Calvin Harris, Alesso, Hardwell and Amelie Lens, Creamfields' monumental 2022 lineup features over 250 acts. Creamfields is also slated to feature a number of stage takeovers from a bevy of renowned dance labels, among them Axwell’s Axtone, Martin Garrix’s STMPD RCRDS, Above & Beyond’s Anjunabeats and Michael Bibi and Pawsa’s Solid Grooves.

In collaboration with Beatport, Creamfields has announced a livestream for this year’s festival, allowing fans to enjoy its unbridled energy from home over its three days: Friday August 26th to Sunday, August 28th. Viewers tuning in will be able to catch high-flying DJ sets from the likes of Camelphat, David Guetta, Jax Jones, Tiësto and many more.

You can watch the livestream of Creamfields on EDM.com's Facebook page as well as Beatport's YouTube channel.

Creamfields

Find the festival's daily stage-by-stage lineups below.

