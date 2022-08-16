Skip to main content
Win Tickets for Creamfields 2022 and Accommodation at St. Christopher's Inn London

Hardwell, Eric Prydz, Armin van Buuren, Tiësto and many more are set to perform at Creamfields North 2022.

The beloved dance music festival Creamfields is primed for its long-awaited return to Daresbury, Cheshire this month. One of Europe’s largest electronic music gatherings, the long-standing fest is celebrating its 25th anniversary with over 250 names slated to perform across its illustrious stages.

2022's edition boasts arguably the most diverse lineup Creamfields has ever featured, alongside a bevy of label and brand takeovers from the likes of Axwell’s Axtone, Martin Garrix’s STMPD RCRDS, Above & Beyond’s Anjunabeats, and Michael Bibi and Pawsa’s Solid Grooves, among others.

Throughout its opening day on Thursday, August 25th, Creamfields is slated to host four stages, with Arty, DubVision, Sick Individuals and more taking the decks. Friday, Saturday and Sunday will then be soundtracked by heavy-hitting DJs such as Armin van Buuren, Tiësto, Hardwell, Afrojack, Eric Prydz, Amelie Lens, Carl Cox, Tale Of Us and many more over a jaw-dropping 10 stages.

Creamfields' 2019 festival.

EDM.com is partnering with Creamfields and St. Christopher's Inn for a special giveaway, which will provide two lucky winners with standard four-day camping tickets as well as accommodation at St. Christopher's London.

With multiple locations, St. Christopher's Inn is the premier hospitality brand for backpackers traveling across Europe. Its London Bridge Village location is a 10-minute walk from London’s dance music epicenter, Ministry of Sound, as well as a 15-minute train or bus ride to fan-favorite clubs such as XOYO, fabric, Cargo and Village Underground.

EDM.com Giveaway Prizes: Creamfields & St. Christopher's Inn London

  • 2-night stay at one of St. Christopher’s London locations (Aug 23rd and 24th)
  • 2-night stay at one of St. Christopher’s London locations (Aug 28th and 29th)
  • 2x 4-day standard camping tickets for Creamfields 2022

To enter the giveaway, follow @edm, @creamfieldsofficial and @stchostels on Instagram, save and like the post below, and tag three friends. More comments means more entries and you'll get bonus entries for sharing the post.

The contest ends on Friday, August 19th and is open to residents of the U.K.

Creamfields 2022 is sold-out. You can find the festival's daily stage-by-stage lineups below.

Creamfields North 2022 lineup: Thursday, August 25th, 2022.

Creamfields North 2022 lineup: Friday, August 26th, 2022.

Creamfields North 2022 lineup: Saturday, August 27th, 2022.

Creamfields North 2022 lineup: Sunday, August 28th, 2022.

FOLLOW ST CHRISTOPHER INN:

Website: st-christophers.co.uk
Facebook: facebook.com/stchostels
Instagram: instagram.com/stchostels
Twitter: twitter.com/stchostels

FOLLOW CREAMFIELDS:

Website: creamfields.com
Facebook: facebook.com/officialcreamfields
Instagram: instagram.com/creamfieldsofficial
Twitter: twitter.com/Creamfields

