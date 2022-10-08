Skip to main content
Creamfields Opens Ticket Portals for 2023 Festivals

The demand for tickets to Creamfields North and South is higher than ever after the iconic festival brand's huge 2022.

A little over a month since the festival's momentous 2022 edition, which saw more than 70,000 attendees gather in Cheshire to celebrate their shared love of electronic music, Creamfields has now opened its ticket portal for 2023.

The organizers of the iconic U.K. fest celebrated its 25th anniversary this summer with headlining performances by Hardwell, Afrojack, Amelie Lens, Carl Cox and many more, who threw down across 10 mind-blowing stages. Last year's Creamfields also featured special brand and record label takeovers from the likes of Axwell’s Axtone and Martin Garrix’s STMPD RCRDS, among others.

Additionally, 2022 marked the debut of Creamfields South, the festival's sister edition, which took place in Chelmsford June 2-4 and attracted tens of thousands of ravers.

Creamfields UK 2019 - Jack Kimber Photography
Creamfields UK North 2022 - Lorenzo TNC
And despite this year's historic event, Creamfields 2023 looks like it could be even bigger. After announcing its 2023 dates, the festival counted over 200,000 ticket signups.

As tickets for both the North and South events sell in rapid fashion, it’s safe to say that the Creamfields faithful are aching to return. Passes are already selling fast, with the North edition expected to sell out over the coming days.

Creamfields North is returning to Cheshire from August 24-27, 2023 (August Bank Holiday) and the sophomore South fest is scheduled to land in Chelmsford’s Hylands Park from May 26-28 (May Bank Holiday).

You can purchase passes for Creamfields North here and South here.

