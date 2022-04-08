Skip to main content
San Diego's Day.MVS XL Festival Set to Return With Eric Prydz, Vintage Culture, ANNA, More

The festival is an offshoot of the city's popular CRSSD Fest.

Miranda McDonald

Aided by a strong debut in 2021, San Diego's Day.MVS XL festival is set to return for a two-day affair later this summer. Produced by FNGRS CRSSD, the event is an offshoot of the city's popular CRSSD Fest, which takes place biannually at downtown's Waterfront Park. 

Day.MVS XL will occupy the same venue on August 6th and 7th and—like its counterpart—will also be home to house, techno, and live electronic acts. In anticipation of the fest, organizers have revealed the first phase of the lineup, spearheaded by one of dance music's most distinguished acts, Eric Prydz.

Other notable artists set to perform throughout the weekend include two of Brazil's brightest stars, Vintage Culture and ANNA, alongside Germany's Purple Disco Machine and Dixon. Masked house music virtuoso Claptone will also take to the stage, as will Anjunabeat's beloved Spencer Brown, Dirtybird favorite VNNSA, and a live performance by Ben Böhmer.

DAY.MVS-XL-V2-2022_1080x1080 (1)
The 21-and-older event will allow revelers to soak up the Southern California sun steps away from the Pacific Ocean. Attendees can also look forward to local craft beers as well as other San Diego favorite pop-ups. 

CREDIT_ Felicia Garcia

Day.MVS XL will take place on August 6th and 7th at Waterfront Park in Downtown San Diego. General on-sale begins Wednesday, April 13th at 11AM PT. For more information, head here.

