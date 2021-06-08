FISHER, Lane 8, More to Take the Stage at San Diego's DAY.MVS XL Festival

It's a new day for DAY.MVS, which is back in bigger and better fashion than ever.

Live music is back in San Diego as the organizers behind CRSSD have announced their lineup for the forthcoming DAY.MVS XL. The two-day fest has the promise of being a memorable summer send-off as it takes over Waterfront Park this August.

It's four-to-the-floor all day at DAY.MVS XL with a lineup comprised of numerous industry greats. FISHER, Lane 8, Felix Da Housecat, Nora En Pure, and more lead the fest's in-depth house music bill while Recondite, Yotto B2B Jeremy Orlander, and more head up the techno side.

While DAY.MVS was unfortunately cancelled in 2020, the fest's return promises a bigger and better experience than ever. Tagging "XL" to the title, organizers have expanded the boutique festival from one to two days this year. The venue change to Waterfront Park this year marks another augmentation, which will allow the event to potentially expand to the same size as CRSSD.

As World Today News notes, a spokesperson for the event confirmed their intention is to scale DAY.MVS XL so it functions as a proper warmup for the next edition of CRSSD.

