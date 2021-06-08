FISHER, Lane 8, More to Take the Stage at San Diego's DAY.MVS XL Festival

FISHER, Lane 8, More to Take the Stage at San Diego's DAY.MVS XL Festival

It's a new day for DAY.MVS, which is back in bigger and better fashion than ever.
Author:
Publish date:

CRSSD Fest/FNGRS CRSSD

It's a new day for DAY.MVS, which is back in bigger and better fashion than ever.

Live music is back in San Diego as the organizers behind CRSSD have announced their lineup for the forthcoming DAY.MVS XL. The two-day fest has the promise of being a memorable summer send-off as it takes over Waterfront Park this August. 

It's four-to-the-floor all day at DAY.MVS XL with a lineup comprised of numerous industry greats. FISHER, Lane 8, Felix Da Housecat, Nora En Pure, and more lead the fest's in-depth house music bill while Recondite, Yotto B2B Jeremy Orlander, and more head up the techno side. 

While DAY.MVS was unfortunately cancelled in 2020, the fest's return promises a bigger and better experience than ever. Tagging "XL" to the title, organizers have expanded the boutique festival from one to two days this year. The venue change to Waterfront Park this year marks another augmentation, which will allow the event to potentially expand to the same size as CRSSD.

As World Today News notes, a spokesperson for the event confirmed their intention is to scale DAY.MVS XL so it functions as a proper warmup for the next edition of CRSSD.

FOLLOW CRSSD FESTIVAL:

Facebook: facebook.com/CRSSDfest
Twitter: twitter.com/crssdfest
Instagram: instagram.com/fngrscrssd

Related

CRSSDFestivalCrowd
EVENTS

CRSSD Curated the Coolest Vibe Last Weekend in San Diego [EVENT REVIEW]

In its 6th edition, San Diego's CRSSD festival left nothing but smiles from ear to ear for music fans.

escapade-2
EVENTS

Illenium, Martin Garrix, More to Headline Escapade Music Festival 2021

Despite its delay into 2021, Escapade aims to return better than ever.

Lane 8
NEWS

Watch Lane 8's Invigorating Sunrise Set in Scenic Grand Lake, Colorado

Lane 8 rang in a new day on the water with a captivating set.

slideshow-1496136375
EVENTS

Hï Ibiza Announces 2021 Summer Residency Lineup with David Guetta, FISHER, More

The Martinez Brothers and Black Coffee will be among the DJs taking over Hï Ibiza next summer.

CRSSD Fest by Felicia Garcia
EVENTS

CRSSD Festival Spring 2019 Reveals Phase One Lineup

Featuring ODESZA, Lane 8, Petit Biscuit, Sonny Fodera, Whethan, Ladytron, and more.

A photo of DJ/producers FISHER and Chris Lake behind the decks during a performance.
EVENTS

FISHER and Chris Lake are Throwing their Own Festival

As its name suggests, Not Another FKN Festival will follow a unique event format.

Lane 8
NEWS

Lane 8 Announces 'This Never Happened' Summer Gatherings & New Music

Lane 8 announces new dates in Colorado, New York and San Fransisco along with a stellar new track, "Little Voices."

Lollapalooza overhead.
EVENTS

Flume, The Chainsmokers, FISHER and More Billed for Lollapalooza 2019

EDM will be in high supply at this year's edition of Lollapalooza.