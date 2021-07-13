CRSSD Festival Announces Return to San Diego With ZHU, KAYTRANADA, More

The biannual music festival will return after a yearlong hiatus due to the impact of COVID-19.
CRSSD

As a burgeoning spot for house and techno, San Diego has managed to cultivate a thriving dance music scene over the years, thanks in large part to FNGRS CRSSD. The promoter is responsible for curating multiple shows throughout the year, including their boutique festival, the biannual CRSSD.

After a yearlong hiatus due to the worldwide pandemic, the festival has announced its return to Waterfront Park on September 25th and 26th. The lush, manicured lawns situated along San Diego Bay will play host to a wide array of acts from across the electronic music spectrum.

Spread across three stages, the festival prides itself on providing slots for emerging artists, live acts, and a slew of major dance music acts. An adult oasis, the venue offers craft beer, gourmet food vendors, and a full mixology program.

hot since 82 crssd

Hot Since 82 performs at the 2016 edition of San Diego's CRSSD Festival.

The first phase of the lineup for the fall 2021 edition contains performances by ZHU, KAYTRANADA, CamelPhat, ANNA, Boys Noize, Hot Since 82, Jamie JonesChris Lorenzo, Paul Kalkbrenner, Kölsch, and Carl Craig

Other notable acts include a rare West Coast set from Sven Väth, the U.S. debut of Tiga and Hudson Mohawke's LOVE MINUS ZERO project, and budding South Korean artist Park Hye Jin.

Crssd-Fall-'21 final2

Pre-sale tickets to CRSSD launched today, July 13th at 11AM PT. General tickets go live the tomorrow at 11AM PT.

Find out more information about the festival here

