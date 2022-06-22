CRSSD Announces 2022 Lineup With Duck Sauce, Fatboy Slim, Dom Dolla, More
The organizers of San Diego's CRSSD have dropped a massive lineup for their 2022 festival.
Featuring Duck Sauce, Fatboy Slim, Dom Dolla and more, CRSSD Festival is scheduled for September 23rd and 24th at San Diego's Waterfront Park in San Diego. CRSSD is making its first biannual return since 2019 and following up on its spring showcase.
Attendees can expect a wide array of illuminating techno, house and live electronic music during the two-day festival. The fest's scenic Ocean View stage will be filled with live performers that focus on crossover dance talent, according to a press release issued to announce the lineup, which is spearheaded by Fred again.., Jamie xx, Caribou and more. The Palms stage will host MK, Sonny Fodera and superstar Ukrainian DJ duo ARTBAT, among others.
Attendees will also be able to dig through vinyl thanks to the festival's unique record shop partnership with LA's Stellar Remnant.
CRSSD's commitment to an experience that goes beyond its music will be on full display this fall. Fans will have a myriad of craft food and cocktails to choose from, and they'll also be able to dig through vinyl thanks to the festival's unique record shop partnership with LA's Stellar Remnant. Attendees can also test out new audio gear and meet the lineup's artists at the Tech Center.
In addition to the festival, CRSSD will host "After Dark" programming in venues across San Diego.
Pre-sale for alumni tickets will go on sale at 11am PT on Monday, June 27th. General on-sale will begin the same time the following day. Tickets can be purchased here.
CRSSD Fall 2022 Lineup
ARTBAT
Biscits
Cannons
Caribou
Chloé Robinson
Deeper Purpose
Dom Dolla
DRAMA
Duck Sauce
Elder Island
Fatboy Slim
Franky Wah
Fred again..
Godford
I. Jordan
Jaguar
Jamie xx
Joseph Capriati
KUU
L'Impératrice
Lewis OfMan
Marcel Dettmann
MK
Mochakk
Moderat
Ms. Mada
Orbital
Reinier Zonneveld live
Richie Hawtin
Romy
Sarah Story
Sonny Fodera
Stephan Bodzin live
Stephan Jolk
Sven Väth
Testpilot
The Avalanches (DJ Set)
Tibasko
VTSS
Wax Motif