Here Are the Set Times and Schedule for CRSSD Festival 2022
The area around Downtown San Diego will once again welcome thousands of techno and house music fans as the city prepares to host the spring edition of CRSSD Festival. The genres' top acts will perform across three stages this weekend, March 5-6, inside the city's scenic Waterfront Park.
In preparation for the two-day fest, organizers FNGRS CRSSD have revealed the set times so attendees can start planning out their weekend. Both days will see gates opening at 12PM, with Saturday's festivities ending at 11PM and Sunday's at 10PM.
Notable highlights on the schedule include a jam-packed Saturday on the Palms stage, which will host big names in house music all day long. PAX will take the stage at 3:45PM, followed by Solardo, Kyle Watson, John Summit, and Gorgon City. Ending the night at 9:30PM will be the powerhouse duo Green Velvet and Claude VonStroke, performing as their collaborative moniker Get Real.
Similarly, a techno haven will arise on the City Steps on Sunday with performances by Eli Brown, Cristoph, Joris Voorn, Adam Beyer, and Sam Paganini.
Check out the full schedule below.
