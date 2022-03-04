Skip to main content
Here Are the Set Times and Schedule for CRSSD Festival 2022

The SoCal festival takes place this weekend at San Diego's Waterfront Park with Gorgon City, John Summit, SOFI TUKKER, Glass Animals and more.

Keiki-Lani Knudsen

The area around Downtown San Diego will once again welcome thousands of techno and house music fans as the city prepares to host the spring edition of CRSSD Festival. The genres' top acts will perform across three stages this weekend, March 5-6, inside the city's scenic Waterfront Park.

In preparation for the two-day fest, organizers FNGRS CRSSD have revealed the set times so attendees can start planning out their weekend. Both days will see gates opening at 12PM, with Saturday's festivities ending at 11PM and Sunday's at 10PM.

Notable highlights on the schedule include a jam-packed Saturday on the Palms stage, which will host big names in house music all day long. PAX will take the stage at 3:45PM, followed by Solardo, Kyle Watson, John Summit, and Gorgon City. Ending the night at 9:30PM will be the powerhouse duo Green Velvet and Claude VonStroke, performing as their collaborative moniker Get Real.

Similarly, a techno haven will arise on the City Steps on Sunday with performances by Eli Brown, Cristoph, Joris Voorn, Adam Beyer, and Sam Paganini.

crssd
EVENTS

By Ulises Vargasjust now
tomorrowland winter
EVENTS

Armin van Buuren, Afrojack, More to Perform at Tomorrowland's 2022 Winter Edition

EDM.com Class of 2022 artist Anfisa Letyago will also perform at the fest, situated in the heart of the Central French Western Alps.

By Jason Heffler8 minutes ago
alesso
MUSIC RELEASES

Alesso Contributes Ominous Single to "The Batman" Soundtrack: Listen to "DARK"

Alesso's "DARK" sets a brooding atmosphere in "The Batman."

By Cameron Sunkel10 hours ago

Check out the full schedule below.

CRSSD Festival 2022 Saturday set times.

CRSSD Festival 2022 Sunday set times.

