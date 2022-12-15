CRSSD Confirms ODESZA, Lane 8, Kavinsky and More for 2023 Festival In San Diego
CRSSD Festival will bring the sun-kissed sounds of ODESZA, Polo & Pan, Lane 8, Purple Disco Machine and many more to San Diego next year.
Scheduled for March 4th and 5th, 2023, the two-day SoCal festival, organized by FNGRS CRSSD, is set to return to its longtime home of Waterfront Park. Ravers will once again be able to enjoy multiple stages within the venue, including Ocean View, The Palms and City Steps. More artists are yet to be announced.
The alumni pre-sale for CRSSD kicks off on December 20th. General tickets will then release on the 22nd, and payment plans are available. Sign up for SMS pre-sale access here.
Curious to see what CRSSD Fest is all about? Check out our recap of this year's fall editoin.
