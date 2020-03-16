At Least We Had CRSSD [Review]

As the curtains continue to close on the rest of the festival season (so far), we can at least relish in the idea we had one amazing sendoff down in San Diego, California. CRSSD Festival returned to the mouth-gapingly beautiful Waterfront Park this past weekend with a star-studded lineup for its spring edition.

CRSSD Spring '20 KLG - Kirby Gladstein

The tenth iteration of the bi-annual house and techno festival brought in masses unfazed by the looming virus outbreak. Though the weather was gloomy, the energy was not. Music boomed and faces smiled across all the three stages.

2manydjs B2B Brodinski FLG - Felicia Garcia @fixationphotography

Gesaffelstein FLG - Felicia Garcia @fixationphotography

Some of the most notable performances of the weekend came from 2manydjs B2B Brodinski, Chris Lake, Patrick Topping, Charlotte de Witte, Nora en Pure, Carl Cox, RÜFÜS DU SOL, and a jaw-dropping appearance by Gesaffelstein. Fans made their way from the house dominated treeline of the Palms stage, to the dark and brooding City Steps, and lastly to the main stage of Ocean View.

CRSSD Spring '20 KLG - Kirby Gladstein

We have to commend FNGRS CRSSD for curating such a smooth, and seemingly effortless gathering during a time when events are anything but. The company behind the amazing weekend provided a set up that made access extremely easy, food and drink vendors never overcrowded, and a stage layout that never made you feel overwhelmed. If you had any inclinations to try out CRSSD, we highly advise you do.

CRSSD Festival is scheduled to return in the fall, COVID-19 concerns permitting.

