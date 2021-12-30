CRSSD Festival 2022 to Feature Gorgon City, Adam Beyer, SOFI TUKKER, More

San Diego's biannual CRSSD music festival has revealed the first phase of its lineup for its upcoming spring 2022 event. Once more, the house and techno affair will take over the city's picturesque downtown Waterfront Park on March 5th and 6th. Administered by FNGRS CRSSD, the two-day fest will be home to a bevy of big names in the genres spread across three distinct stages.

Keiki-Lani Knudsen

Headlining the Southern California soiree, and riding on the success of their latest album, Olympia, will be Gorgon City alongside Claude VonStroke and Green Velvet's collaborative project, Get Real. English Indie band Glass Animals, who were recently nominated in the Best New Artist category for the 2022 Grammys, will share the same stage as SOFI TUKKER, and Nina Kraviz is slated to perform back-to-back with Helena Hauff.

Additional noteworthy artists on the roster include Drumcode Records label head Adam Beyer, SG Lewis, Solardo, Eli Brown, Chet Faker, Four Tet, Felix Da Housecat, and Joris Voorn.

Supporting acts will be revealed at a later date during the announcement of phase two of the lineup. The 21+ event will allow guests to enjoy craft food and cocktails, hunt for goods at the CRSSD record shop, and try out new gear at the tech center.

CRSSD's Spring 2022 Festival will take place March 5th and 6th at San Diego's downtown Waterfront Park. Presale for past ticket buyers begins Tuesday, January 4th at 11AM PT. The general public can purchase tickets Wednesday, January 5th at 11AM PT. For more information, click here.

