Listen to Dabin's Exclusive EDM.com Playlist Ahead of Headlining Splash House Performance
To celebrate his first-ever performance at Splash House in Palm Springs, Dabin has curated a special playlist locked and loaded with a bouquet of his favorite melodic bass, indietronica, future bass and dubstep tracks of the moment.
Available exclusively via EDM.com, the 25-track playlist also includes selects off Dabin's blockbuster, rock & roll-infused album, Between Broken.
"So excited to perform at Splash House!" Dabin told us. "I'm playing a much chiller, vibey set and it's something I've never done before so I'm extra excited."
Touching down at the first of two August editions of the poolside event, a linchpin of the SoCal festival scene, Dabin will headline the Margaritaville stage alongside John Summit, Elohim, Austin Millz and more. Check out the full lineup here and listen to his playlist below.
