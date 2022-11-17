Dabin to Make History as First Korean Electronic Music Artist to Headline Red Rocks

Renowned dance music producer and guitarist Dabin will make history next spring at Red Rocks.

On March 31st, 2023, Dabin says he'll become the first Korean electronic musician to headline a concert at the iconic open air venue in Colorado. The show, "Sanctuary Live," will also feature performances from fellow dance music heavyweights Ray Volpe, JVNA, Grabbitz and MYRNE.

Dabin's performance will celebrate his three albums, Between Broken, Wild Youth and Two Hearts, by featuring his new live band. And he says it's the biggest show of his career.

"This is a dream come true," Dabin tweeted. "This is the biggest Dabin show ever."

Dabin's last album, Between Broken, dug deep into his roots to deliver his most personal body of work yet. Highlighting his impeccable songwriting and production chops, the album features collaborations with Nurko, Mokita, Lowell and more.

"Between Broken feels like a return to the sounds that inspired me to make music in the first place," Dabin said in a statement at the time. "I spent years trying to find and develop my own sound and this record felt like I had the means to pay homage to the sounds that pushed me to create my own music."

Tickets to "Sanctuary Live" are on sale now.

