There's a Daft Punk Tribute and Beer Festival Going Down in Australia

Draughts and Discovery are set to collide in an awesome beer festival dedicated to Daft Punk.

Draught Punk Beer Fest is a magical place where brokenhearted Daft Punk fans can rejoice and drink away the pain of the robots' shocking split after 28 years. The unique festival is scheduled to hit Melbourne's Colonial Brewing Co. on Saturday, May 15th.

The fest will offer walkthroughs of the brewery, where attendees will meet the brewers and drink special unreleased and limited run beers. There will also be a golf simulator wherein Draught Punks can wind up Happy Gilmore-style and guess their drives to win prizes. $5 for every 10 drives will be directed to Sustainable Table, an environmental nonprofit that provides Australians with the tools and information to introduce ethical eating practices.

A Daft Punk tribute band called Discovery—affectionally named after the legendary duo's 2001 album of the same name—will tie a bow on the night with a two-hour performance. The tribute show is the penultimate stop of the band's nearly sold-out Australian tour.

Attendees will be able to gain free entry before 7:30PM and the venue will be charging $10 at the door thereafter.

You can find out more about Draught Punk Beer Fest here.