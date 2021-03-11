A Candlelight Daft Punk Orchestra Tribute is Coming to Manchester This Summer
Following the news of Daft Punk's shocking split, fans of the beloved robots will have to sit idly by why they wait for a potential reunion tour. In lieu of such a show, a new tribute concert dedicated to the legendary electronic music duo is coming to Manchester this summer.
The Kaleidoscope Orchestra has announced a special candlelit performance, where they will play classical renditions of Daft Punk's biggest hits. Twin shows are scheduled back-to-back on Friday, August 20th at the stunning Manchester Cathedral, which will be swathed in candlelight for the intimate event.
According to the ticketing site, fans can expect a "safe, comfortable and socially-distanced event." The FAQ page also notes that attendees will be required to wear a mask to enter and it must be worn at all times during the show.
You can grab your tickets for £55.00 here. Ahead of the concerts, check out Kaleidoscope Orchestra's classical Daft Punk medley from May 2020 below.