A Candlelight Daft Punk Orchestra Tribute is Coming to Manchester This Summer

A Candlelight Daft Punk Orchestra Tribute is Coming to Manchester This Summer

Tickets to the intimate performance are on sale now.
Author:
Publish date:

Following the news of Daft Punk's shocking split, fans of the beloved robots will have to sit idly by why they wait for a potential reunion tour. In lieu of such a show, a new tribute concert dedicated to the legendary electronic music duo is coming to Manchester this summer.

The Kaleidoscope Orchestra has announced a special candlelit performance, where they will play classical renditions of Daft Punk's biggest hits. Twin shows are scheduled back-to-back on Friday, August 20th at the stunning Manchester Cathedral, which will be swathed in candlelight for the intimate event.

According to the ticketing site, fans can expect a "safe, comfortable and socially-distanced event." The FAQ page also notes that attendees will be required to wear a mask to enter and it must be worn at all times during the show.

You can grab your tickets for £55.00 here. Ahead of the concerts, check out Kaleidoscope Orchestra's classical Daft Punk medley from May 2020 below.

Related

daft punk
EVENTS

Summer Sonic Festival to Stream Past Performances for Free, Including 2006 Daft Punk Set

Additional performances to air include Zedd, Calvin Harris, and Marshmello.

Daft Punk
NEWS

A Daft Punk Tribute Act is Recreating and Bringing Back the Iconic Pyramid Stage

Daft as Punk are bringing their 'A' game by recreating the iconic Pyramid stage at their next performance this October in Dublin!

daft punk
NEWS

Daft Punk Orchestral Performances Hit U.K. for Year-End Shows

The songs you know and love will be performed by the Rogue Symphony this holiday season.

daft punk
MUSIC RELEASES

A New Compilation of Remixes and Tracks Sampled by Daft Punk Has Hit the Shelves

Listen to "The Many Faces Of Daft Punk" and purchase the record on vinyl.

daft punk
NEWS

Daft Punk to Compose First Film Score Since 2010

Daft Punk will compose Dario Argento’s forthcoming film "Occhiali Neri (Black Glasses)."

daft-punk-weeknd
NEWS

The Weeknd Announced as Super Bowl LV Halftime Headliner—Fans Call for Daft Punk Appearance

The rumor will is swirling around The Weeknd's momentous Super Bowl LV performance.

blanc-daft-punk-facemask-kickstarter-info-5
FEATURES

You Can Now Look Like a Dystopian Daft Punk With This Full-Face Modular Mask

We are inching closer and closer to real-life Black Mirror episodes.

daft punk
NEWS

Watch Unearthed, Never-Before-Seen Footage of Daft Punk's 2007 Lollapalooza Performance

Until Daft Punk reemerges from the shadows, any new footage should be considered a win.