A "Multi-Sensory" Daft Punk Experience Is Coming to Los Angeles

Fans of Daft Punk will soon be able to party in a room shaped like the duo's iconic helmets.

A "multi-sensory" Daft Punk tribute event is heading to the Wisdome in Los Angeles, a 12,000-square foot, domed LED screen. With a bespoke LED Pyramid stage and 360° projection-mapping, it's one of the most immersive experiences in the City of Angels.

The unique Daft Punk experience will take place on April 8th and 9th at 9PM, and the all-ages show will last about two hours. Famed Daft Punk tribute act ONE MORE TIME will be performing. General admission tickets are $49 and VIP passes are available for $110.

An aerial view of Wisdome's geodesic domes in Los Angeles. Wisdome.LA (via Facebook)

Daft Punk recently returned to social media one year after their shocking split. Last month, the legendary duo launched a Twitch channel and livestreamed footage from a rare 1997 concert wherein Daft Punk's Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo and Thomas Bangalter were not donning their signature helmets.

They also announced a vinyl reissue of Homework in celebration of the album's 25th anniversary. It's set to release on April 15th alongside a vinyl reissue of Alive '97.