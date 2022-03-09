A "Multi-Sensory" Daft Punk Experience Is Coming to Los Angeles
Fans of Daft Punk will soon be able to party in a room shaped like the duo's iconic helmets.
A "multi-sensory" Daft Punk tribute event is heading to the Wisdome in Los Angeles, a 12,000-square foot, domed LED screen. With a bespoke LED Pyramid stage and 360° projection-mapping, it's one of the most immersive experiences in the City of Angels.
The unique Daft Punk experience will take place on April 8th and 9th at 9PM, and the all-ages show will last about two hours. Famed Daft Punk tribute act ONE MORE TIME will be performing. General admission tickets are $49 and VIP passes are available for $110.
Recommended Articles
Bashment YC On Seoul's EDM Scene, K-pop Influences, and New Music
The South Korean producer is also planning to release an album.
David Guetta and MORTEN Announce 2022 "Future Rave" Tour
Guetta said the movement surrounding the future rave genre "is becoming bigger and bigger every day."
Jamie Jones, The Blessed Madonna and More Are DJing at a 2,500-Year-Old Fort In Ibiza
The event will close out the 13th edition of the International Music Summit.
Daft Punk recently returned to social media one year after their shocking split. Last month, the legendary duo launched a Twitch channel and livestreamed footage from a rare 1997 concert wherein Daft Punk's Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo and Thomas Bangalter were not donning their signature helmets.
They also announced a vinyl reissue of Homework in celebration of the album's 25th anniversary. It's set to release on April 15th alongside a vinyl reissue of Alive '97.