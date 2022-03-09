Skip to main content
A "Multi-Sensory" Daft Punk Experience Is Coming to Los Angeles

A "Multi-Sensory" Daft Punk Experience Is Coming to Los Angeles

The unique experience will feature a bespoke LED Pyramid stage and 360° projection-mapping.

Wikimedia Commons

The unique experience will feature a bespoke LED Pyramid stage and 360° projection-mapping.

Fans of Daft Punk will soon be able to party in a room shaped like the duo's iconic helmets.

A "multi-sensory" Daft Punk tribute event is heading to the Wisdome in Los Angeles, a 12,000-square foot, domed LED screen. With a bespoke LED Pyramid stage and 360° projection-mapping, it's one of the most immersive experiences in the City of Angels. 

The unique Daft Punk experience will take place on April 8th and 9th at 9PM, and the all-ages show will last about two hours. Famed Daft Punk tribute act ONE MORE TIME will be performing. General admission tickets are $49 and VIP passes are available for $110.

Wisdome Los Angeles

An aerial view of Wisdome's geodesic domes in Los Angeles.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

922B1496
INTERVIEWS

Bashment YC On Seoul's EDM Scene, K-pop Influences, and New Music

The South Korean producer is also planning to release an album.

By EDM.com Staff1 hour ago
David Guetta and MORTEN
EVENTS

David Guetta and MORTEN Announce 2022 "Future Rave" Tour

Guetta said the movement surrounding the future rave genre "is becoming bigger and bigger every day."

By Jason Heffler2 hours ago
unnamed
EVENTS

Jamie Jones, The Blessed Madonna and More Are DJing at a 2,500-Year-Old Fort In Ibiza

The event will close out the 13th edition of the International Music Summit.

By Jason Heffler4 hours ago

Daft Punk recently returned to social media one year after their shocking split. Last month, the legendary duo launched a Twitch channel and livestreamed footage from a rare 1997 concert wherein Daft Punk's Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo and Thomas Bangalter were not donning their signature helmets.

They also announced a vinyl reissue of Homework in celebration of the album's 25th anniversary. It's set to release on April 15th alongside a vinyl reissue of Alive '97

Tags
terms:
Daft PunkLos AngelesOne More Time

Related

Daft Punk
EVENTS

A Candlelight Daft Punk Orchestra Tribute is Coming to Manchester This Summer

Tickets to the intimate performance are on sale now.

Daft Punk Discovery
NEWS

Daft Punk Return to Social Media, Spark Comeback Rumors On 1-Year Anniversary of Split

Daft Punk announced a one-time-only livestream of their 1997 "Daftendirektour" concert in Los Angeles, recorded without their iconic helmets.

nile rodgers
GEAR + TECH

The Guitar Used By Nile Rodgers to Record Daft Punk's "Get Lucky" Is Up for Auction

All net proceeds from the Christie's auction will benefit the We Are Family Foundation.

porter robinson
EVENTS

Porter Robinson Brought "Nurture" to Life at Los Angeles State Historic Park

Porter Robinson consecrated his latest album, "Nurture," with an unforgettable experience among the cosmos.

Screen Shot 2021-10-06 at 2.01.42 PM
GEAR + TECH

Watch Tesla Coils Perform Live Rendition of Daft Punk's "One More Time"

Daft Punk's legacy will live on forever, especially when their biggest hits are remade using Tesla coils.

thomas bangalter
NEWS

Thomas Bangalter's First Post-Daft Punk Project Is a Ballet Score

The French ballet production is set to run in summer 2022.

Polo & Pan
EVENTS

Polo & Pan Bring Their Psychedelic Kingdom of Color to Los Angeles: Photos

The two French showmen shut down Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall this February for a sold-out celebration of their 2021 album, "Cyclorama."

Daft Punk
NEWS

A Daft Punk Tribute Act is Recreating and Bringing Back the Iconic Pyramid Stage

Daft as Punk are bringing their 'A' game by recreating the iconic Pyramid stage at their next performance this October in Dublin!