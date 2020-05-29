Kansas City Festival Dancefestopia, Featuring GRiZ, Zeds Dead, REZZ, and More, Will Go On as Planned

Kansas City dance music festival Dancefestopia has announced the news that state and county officials have given them the green light to move forward with their 2020 edition.

As of yesterday, May 28th, 2020, officials approved Dancefestopia provided that promoters work closely with health and government officials to ensure the safety of the festival's patrons amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Elated Dancefestopia organizers took to Facebook to share the exciting news.

The 2020 edition of Dancefestopia features a mammoth lineup of heavy-hitters from the bass music sphere. Scheduled to appear on this year's fest are headliners GRiZ, Zeds Dead, and REZZ, along with Borgore, 12th Planet, Subtronics, Wuki, G Jones, and TroyBoi, among many others. Other notable acts not in the trap and dubstep worlds include Lane 8, Botnek, and Justin Jay, who will stir fresh house flavors into an otherwise bass-heavy lineup.

For more information on Dancefestopia, visit the fest's official website here.

