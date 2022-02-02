Dancefestopia Unveils Huge Lineup for 10-Year Anniversary Music Festival

The journey to Dancefestopia 2022 is officially underway.

The organizers of the Kansas City music festival have announced the first wave of artists to perform in 2022, celebrating the fest's 10-year anniversary from September 8th to 11th. You can purchase tickets to Dancefestopia 2022 here starting at $199 for three-day general admission. Payment plans are also available.

Dancefestopia is set to kick off on Thursday with an official pre-party hosted by Seven Lions and his Ophelia Records imprint. This is no ordinary pre-party though, as the first night is chock full of performances and will run until 5AM. In fact, programming runs until 7AM daily.

The beloved festival will feature over 200 music and visual artists, four stages, world-class production, and six nights of camping in the Emerald City, surrounded by thousands of acres of forests and pristine lake water. Attendees can expect a fun-filled weekend featuring outdoor activities like canoeing, fishing, zip lining, rock climbing, and a pool party overlooking the main stage.

Dancefestopia has hosted some massive festival lineups dating back to 2012, and this year is no different. Ahead of its special 10th anniversary edition, the festival has unveiled a star-studded lineup highlighted by deadmau5, Ganja White Night, Louis The Child, Black Tiger Sex Machine, TroyBoi, MiTis and many more.

Check out the full lineup below and find out more about Dancefestopia 2022 here.

Dancefestopia 2022 lineup. Dancefestopia

