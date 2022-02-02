Skip to main content
Dancefestopia Unveils Huge Lineup for 10-Year Anniversary Music Festival

Dancefestopia Unveils Huge Lineup for 10-Year Anniversary Music Festival

Ganja White Night, Louis The Child, TroyBoi, deadmau5 and many more are set to headline Dancefestopia 2022.

Elena Lin

Ganja White Night, Louis The Child, TroyBoi, deadmau5 and many more are set to headline Dancefestopia 2022.

The journey to Dancefestopia 2022 is officially underway.

The organizers of the Kansas City music festival have announced the first wave of artists to perform in 2022, celebrating the fest's 10-year anniversary from September 8th to 11th. You can purchase tickets to Dancefestopia 2022 here starting at $199 for three-day general admission. Payment plans are also available.

Dancefestopia is set to kick off on Thursday with an official pre-party hosted by Seven Lions and his Ophelia Records imprint. This is no ordinary pre-party though, as the first night is chock full of performances and will run until 5AM. In fact, programming runs until 7AM daily.

The beloved festival will feature over 200 music and visual artists, four stages, world-class production, and six nights of camping in the Emerald City, surrounded by thousands of acres of forests and pristine lake water. Attendees can expect a fun-filled weekend featuring outdoor activities like canoeing, fishing, zip lining, rock climbing, and a pool party overlooking the main stage. 

Recommended Articles

DFT2022 - Elena Lin - 01
EVENTS

Dancefestopia Unveils Huge Lineup for 10-Year Anniversary Music Festival

Ganja White Night, Louis The Child, TroyBoi, deadmau5 and many more are set to headline Dancefestopia 2022.

20 seconds ago
nft general
GEAR + TECH

Artists Are Blasting an NFT Auction Platform After Their Music Appeared Without Their Knowledge

The HitPiece marketplace, which appears to list music NFTs from artists like Avicii, Calvin Harris and Steve Aoki, has been the subject of contentious backlash on social media.

16 hours ago
Claude VonStroke
FEATURES

Claude VonStroke Talks Experimentation, Surrealism Art and More: "I Don’t Think There’s Enough Risk-Taking In Our Scene"

A candid interview with the Dirtybird co-founder ahead of Tucson's Gem & Jam Music Festival.

18 hours ago

Dancefestopia has hosted some massive festival lineups dating back to 2012, and this year is no different. Ahead of its special 10th anniversary edition, the festival has unveiled a star-studded lineup highlighted by deadmau5, Ganja White Night, Louis The Child, Black Tiger Sex Machine, TroyBoi, MiTis and many more.

Check out the full lineup below and find out more about Dancefestopia 2022 here.

Dancefestopia 2022 lineup.

Dancefestopia 2022 lineup.

FOLLOW DANCEFESTOPIA:

Facebook: facebook.com/Dancefestopia
Instagram: instagram.com/dancefestopia
Twitter: twitter.com/dancefestopia
Website: dancefestopia.com

Related

dancefestopia stage with fireworks
EVENTS

Dancefestopia Announces Phase Two of 2021 Lineup

The announcement comes packed with more heavy-hitters, adding to an already stacked lineup.

Baker-Electric Forest 2019-For EDMdotcom-
EVENTS

The 5 Perfect Events for a Music Festival Virgin

If you're scared to dive headfirst into the world of electronic music festivals, here are five events that can help you ease in.

electric forest
EVENTS

GRiZ, Disclosure, Porter Robinson, More to Headline Electric Forest 2022: See the Full Lineup

The festival's 2022 headliners include Disclosure, The Disco Biscuits, GRiZ, Sylvan Esso, Porter Robinson, SLANDER, Fisher, Louis The Child, and Big Gigantic.

ZamnaTulum2020KimmConn2R-91-2000x1000
EVENTS

Zamna Festival Set to Return to Tulum This NYE for Immersive, 10-Day Experience

The 2022 Zamna Festival will feature headlining performances by renowned artists such as Black Coffee, Tale Of Us, Claptone and more.

beyond wonderland socal
EVENTS

Beyond Wonderland Announces Huge Lineup for 2022 SoCal Festival With Zedd, DJ Snake, More

The festival's expansive lineup also features Seven Lions, Zomboy, Sippy, Zeds Dead, and JOYRYDE, among many others.

ultra music festival
EVENTS

Over 60 Artists Added to Ultra Music Festival 2022: See the Phase 3 Lineup

Martin Garrix, Alison Wonderland, Pendulum and many more are set to headline Ultra 2022.

An overhead shot of Kansas City, Missouri EDM festival Dancefestopia.
EVENTS

Alison Wonderland, Rusko and Zomboy to play Dancefestopia in 2019

Dancefestopia's 2019 lineup has arrived in full.

North Coast Music Festival
EVENTS

Kaskade, Zeds Dead, REZZ, More Announced on North Coast Music Festival 2021 Lineup

The festival will also feature performances by GRiZ, Louis The Child, Chris Lake, Lane 8, and many more.