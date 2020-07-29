Dancefestopia Announces Expansion to Las Vegas in 2021

Following the 2020 cancellation of its flagship festival in Kansas City, the organizers of Dancefestopia have announced an expansion into Las Vegas in 2021.

The Las Vegas edition of Dancefestopia will take place March 26th to 28th, 2021 and is being touted as "a weekend of private events, pool parties, and access to the hottest clubs." At the time of writing, Dancefestopia representatives have not released information pertaining to which artists will perform throughout the weekend. The experience is being produced in partnership with Park MGM and Aria, two major hotels in Sin City.

You can check out the announcement below and find more information about packages and pricing here.

FOLLOW DANCEFESTOPIA:

Facebook: facebook.com/dancefestopia

Twitter: twitter.com/dancefestopia

Instagram: instagram.com/dancefestopia/