Dancefestopia Announces Phase Two of 2021 Lineup

The announcement comes packed with more heavy-hitters, adding to an already stacked lineup.

Dancefestopia has announced its Phase Two lineup for 2021, sharing the news that Ray Volpe, Wreckno, Brondo, Chime, Inzo, and Codd Dubz have been added to the festivities.

The high-energy music and arts festival in Kansas City features 200+ artists from music to visual, four stages, world-class production, and three nights of camping. The beloved midwest favorite is scheduled for September 9-12, nestled in the rolling hills surrounding thousands of acres of forests and pristine lake water.

The long-running annual festival has hosted some of the most prominent festival lineups in electronic music, dating back to 2011. Now a staple in the country's music festival sphere, Dancefestopia is looking to host its largest event yet. The fest will once again be home to a stable of sought-after dance music acts, including Griz, Zeds Dead, REZZ, G Jones, GG Magree, AU5, 1788-L, Kloud, and Sippy.

Dancefestopia 2021 flyer. Dancefestopia

As the pandemic continues to approach an end, a festival season appears to be looking more likely to finally happen. According to the CDC, as of today, nearly 33% of the country has been vaccinated with at least one dose, offering a glimmer of hope that we can all soon unite on the dancefloor.

Tickets for Dancefestopia Emerald City are available to purchase here.

