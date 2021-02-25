Celebrate House Music Legend Danny Tenaglia's 60th Birthday With David Guetta, Carl Cox, More

The EDM community is coming together in a big way to honor house music legend Danny Tenaglia, who turns 60 on March 7th. To celebrate the milestone, Tenaglia has partnered with Beatport, Gray Area, and Jukebox to host a special two-day birthday livestream featuring an all-star lineup of classic and contemporary DJs. The stream will be free for all viewers across Twitch, Facebook, and YouTube. All proceeds raised will benefit UNICEF.

Tenaglia's birthday streaming event takes place March 6th to 7th and will feature performances by Blond:ish, Carl Cox, David Guetta, Dubfire, Guy Gerber, Harry Romero, Lauren Lane, Markus Schulz, Nicole Moudaber, and more. When you register for the event you'll be entered to win a number of prizes, such as signed albums, t-shirts, and the chance to be one of the five spots on Tenaglia's guest list.

"All of the DJ's participating have influenced me in so many ways and I am honored to consider each and every one of them dear friends." Tenaglia shared in a press release. "Naturally, there are 100s of others I can think of, but my great friend and manager Gui Ramos, Gray Area & Beatport team, put this together and we had to keep it at 30 sets. I do plan to start hosting a show from my new BASSMENT, and plan to have many, many guest DJ's, artists, friends, play music, have chats and interact with the people"



Tenaglia has influenced the dance music scene for decades during his storied career. He's well-known for his marathon DJ sets and has held residencies at some of the most prominent clubs in the world. He has a truly unique talent for laying down musical experiences that go beyond your traditional sounds and genres to resonate across generations.

To register for the upcoming livestream, navigate here.



