Watch David Guetta Perform Live from Budapest's Széchenyi Bath for the 2020 MTV EMAs

Guetta tapped RAYE to perform his latest hit "Let's Love."
It was a massive week for David Guetta. In addition to his crowing as DJ Mag's #1 DJ in the publication's dubious yearly "Top 100 DJs" rankings, he also won the award for "Best Electronic" at the 2020 MTV Europe Music Awards.

To commemorate his EMA win, the barnstorming "Titanium" hit-maker performed live from Budapest's Széchenyi Bath, the largest medicinal bath in Europe. The EMA production team pulled out all the stops for the momentous performance, as they constructed a festival-grade stage decked to the nines with lasers. For his performance of "Let's Love," his recent collaborative track with Sia, Guetta tapped fast-rising British vocalist RAYE, who delivered a dynamic performance of the 80-inspired synthwave smash. No word on why Sia wasn't able to perform.

Guetta and RAYE's performance also marked somewhat of a historic moment for the country of Hungary. Government spokesperson Alexandra Szentkirályi said that a show of such magnitude "will be a significant advantage not only for Budapest, the capital, but for Hungary as well and we look forward to having the opportunity to welcome tourists back in the future."

You can check out a full list of the 2020 EMA winners here.

