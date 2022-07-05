David Guetta and Armin van Buuren Announce First-Ever B2B DJ Set

Trance and future rave music are set to collide in Ibiza, where Armin van Buuren and David Guetta will perform their first-ever collaborative DJ set.

In April, Guetta announced a move of his longstanding "F*** ME I'M FAMOUS!" party to the iconic Ushuaïa Ibiza club, saying at the time that he was planning on "bringing a lot of inspiring DJs and friends to play." He has now revealed that he'll perform alongside van Buuren "for the first time ever, anywhere in the world," Ushuaïa confirmed in a press release shared with EDM.com.

Guetta and van Buuren will DJ for two hours on July 11th.

Armin van Buuren and David Guetta. Armin van Buuren/Facebook

"I wanted to do something special for our big return to Ibiza this year so we’ve decided to have a b2b with Armin at Ushuaïa Ibiza," Guetta said. "I’ve always been close to Armin and have a lot of respect for him, both as a friend and as a DJ. We have known each other forever so it feels right to invite him to join in on the celebrations. It's going to be unique, I’m looking forward to sharing this moment together—and I’m also excited for him to witness such an iconic party!"

"We’ll definitely make sure it will be a night to remember," van Buuren added.

Guetta's "F*** ME I'M FAMOUS!" residency at Ushuaïa Ibiza is scheduled to run until October 3rd, 2022. In addition to an appearance from van Buuren, fans of Guetta can also look forward to catching supporting DJ sets by Afrojack, Benny Benassi, Shouse and Class of 2022 star ACRAZE, among others.

Check out the full schedule below and purchase tickets here.

"F*** ME I’M FAMOUS" at Ushuaïa Ibiza - Summer 2022 Weekly Lineups

July 11: David Guetta b2b Armin van Buuren | Hugel | Riton | Paul Reynolds

July 18: David Guetta | Purple Disco Machine | ACRAZE | Paul Reynolds

July 25: David Guetta | Cedric Gervais | Djs from Mars | Paul Reynolds

August 1: David Guetta | Sigala | Ofenbach

August 8: David Guetta | Shouse | Mike Williams

August 15: David Guetta | Tchami | ACRAZE

August 22: David Guetta | Afrojack | Riton

August 29: David Guetta | Jonas Blue | öwnboss

September 5: David Guetta | Ofenbach | Topic | Paul Reynolds

September 12: David Guetta | Joel Corry | Marten Hørger | Paul Reynolds

September 19: | David Guetta | Robin Schulz | Paul Reynolds

September 26: | David Guetta | Benny Benassi | Tom Staar | Paul Reynolds

October 3: David Guetta | Paul Reynolds | MORE TBA

