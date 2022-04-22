David Guetta Announces Move of Fabled "F*** ME I'M FAMOUS!" Party to Ibiza
Although David Guetta and MORTEN recently announced they'd be taking their future rave sound to Ibiza this summer, the former isn't done just yet. Guetta will be bringing his patented "F*** ME I'M FAMOUS!" party to Ushuaïa Ibiza in 2022.
The Grammy Award-winning dance music superstar's residency kicks off on Monday, June 6th and will remain a weekly event until October 3rd. Ushuaïa promises cutting-edge visual production and Guetta says fans can expect a "new experience."
"I have been bringing this party to Ibiza for many years now and somehow it just gets more special every season. This summer I’m over the moon to bring 'F*** Me I'm Famous!' to Ushuaïa Ibiza," Guetta said in a press statement. "It’s going to be a new experience for all of us. I am bringing a lot of inspiring DJs and friends to play this season, and since it’s the first in two years, it’s sure to go off with a bang!"
Guetta's "F*** ME I'M FAMOUS!" event has long been a hot commodity in electronic music. Since 2003, it's been a place for the chart-topping French DJ to introduce fans to his timeless sound as well as give him a platform to showcase his electronic music contemporaries. It's now officially locked into Ibiza's 2022 clubbing season, which is primed to be the longest in the island's history.
Those interested in seeing Guetta in Ibiza can purchase tickets or reserve a table here.
