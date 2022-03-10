David Guetta and MORTEN Announce 2022 "Future Rave" Tour

After today's announcement by David Guetta and MORTEN, it's clear the future rave movement will only get stronger.

The duo will soon kick off a U.S. tour dedicated to future rave, the genre they've been ushering into the electronic music sphere since as early as 2019. Heavily influenced by the underground, future rave is a dark yet electrifying blend of techno and progressive house. The sound has exploded over the course of the past year, and its progenitors are now ready to take it on the road.

Guetta and MORTEN's collaborative, four-date tour will officially start during Miami Music Week, when they'll perform at STORY on March 24th. They'll then stop in Los Angeles and New York before concluding with a high-profile DJ set at EDC Las Vegas.

"Seeing how much support 'Future Rave' is getting really shows that there is a desire for innovation, and it’s amazing to be able to continue this extraordinary journey with my friend MORTEN," David Guetta gushed in a press statement. "We’ve been doing this for more than a year now and I’m really happy to see that the movement is becoming bigger and bigger every day."

"When we started 'Future Rave' we knew it would be an ever-evolving sound—that’s why we created it in the first place," MORTEN added. "As the sound develops, so does the universe and the culture that goes along with it. It shows that we will keep pushing the boundaries and explore all the opportunities electronic music has to offer."

You can purchase tickets here.

24th March - STORY, Miami

29th April - Exchange, Los Angeles

19th May - Brooklyn Mirage, New York

25th May - EDC Las Vegas

FOLLOW DAVID GUETTA:

Facebook: facebook.com/DavidGuetta

Instagram: instagram.com/davidguetta

Twitter: twitter.com/davidguetta

Spotify: spoti.fi/3fHbpAC

FOLLOW MORTEN:

Facebook: facebook.com/MORTENofficial

Instagram: instagram.com/mortenofficial

Twitter: twitter.com/mortenofficial

Spotify: spoti.fi/3jd5rt8