David Guetta and MORTEN Take The Future Rave Movement to Ibiza for 2022 Residency

MORTEN said the residency has been a dream of his since he started DJing as a teen.

c/o Musical Freedom

Ahead of Ibiza's busiest clubbing season in years—if not ever—David Guetta and MORTEN are now joining in on the fun.

The illustrious pair will be taking their patented future rave sound to Hï Ibiza for their very own residency for 18 weeks straight. Guetta and MORTEN join a growing list of top-tier talent who have recently nabbed their own 2022 Ibiza residencies in Ibiza, such as Black Coffee and FISHER.

Their weekly performances kick off on June 3rd and run until September 30th every Friday, giving fans plenty of time to make their way out to Ibiza for what should be a stellar, high-flying residency.

“It is a real dream to bring the Future Rave experience to Ibiza this summer. Along with my friend MORTEN, we’ve created a new sound, a new movement, that’s rooted in the underground and made for the main stage at festivals," Guetta said in a press release shared with EDM.com. "This is the start of something very special and we can't wait to be together with our fantastic fans in the amazing Hï Ibiza Theatre. The island has always held a special place in my heart making this residency even more meaningful."

spotify
INDUSTRY

Open Letter From Congress Rips Spotify's Controversial Discovery Mode, Seeks Financial Transparency

Congressional leaders are requesting Spotify release a monthly report of all the content included in its promotional Discovery Mode feature.

By Cameron Sunkel6 minutes ago
Secret Project
EVENTS

Secret Project Announces Debut Pula Music Week Festival From Ancient Roman Era Amphitheater

Pula Music Week will find Charlotte de Witte, Black Coffee and more performing from the historic location.

By Cameron Sunkel14 minutes ago

"My dream in life ever since starting out as a DJ in my teenage years has always been to have a residency on Ibiza," added MORTEN. "Future Rave having its own residency shows how far David and I have taken this new sound and how it is changing the industry. I want to thank David, the king of the island, for giving me the opportunity to stand next to him at Hï this summer. This is something the little kid from Denmark is very proud of accomplishing and I can’t thank David enough for giving me this opportunity."

You can find out more about Guetta and MORTEN's residency here.

