David Guetta to Perform Live from Budapest's Széchenyi Bath for 2020 MTV EMAs

In a historic moment for the Hungary's music scene, David Guetta will perform live from Budapest for the 2020 MTV Europe Music Awards. Hungary is the official partner for the award's ceremony this year.

The barnstorming "Titanium" hit-maker will stream his set from the Széchenyi Bath, the largest medicinal bath in Europe. Powered by two massive thermal springs, the bath makes for a stunning locale not only for Guetta, who is no stranger to unique concert destinations, but also the city of Budapest.

"Hosting the MTV EMAs, one of the world’s largest and most-viewed music award shows, is a huge opportunity for Hungary and Budapest," said Alexandra Szentkirályi, government spokesperson for Hungary, in a press release. "Organizing a global show of such magnitude will be a significant advantage not only for Budapest, the capital, but for Hungary as well and we look forward to having the opportunity to welcome tourists back in the future."

Guetta is up for two MTV EMAs this year, garnering nominations for "Best Electronic" and "Video for Good," with the latter pegged to his momentous collaboration with Sia, "Let's Love." He will be joined by Hungarian supermodel Barbara Palvin, who joined the ceremony as a Special Correspondent to help showcase the country’s landmarks and scenic architecture.

You can view the full list of 2020 MTV EMA nominations here ahead of the show. The global two-hour broadcast will air on MTV in 180 countries and territories this Sunday, November 8th.

