David Guetta Previews New Year's Eve Virtual Concert from Paris' Legendary Louvre Museum

When it comes to the best DJ performances of 2020, electronic music artists have been quite creative in their choice of locations throughout the COVID-19 age. Charlotte de Witte DJed at a medieval Belgian castle. RÜFÜS DU SOL performed live at the fabled Joshua Tree National Park. Kaskade spun at the Grand Canyon.

However, David Guetta just dunked on them all.

The Grammy Award-winning dance music producer recently announced the third edition of his "United At Home" concert series, a string of virtual shows that raise funds for COVID-10 relief. However, when he shared the news of the momentous New Year's Eve show in Paris, he refrained from revealing its location until now. Many of Guetta's fans speculated that an Eiffel Tower performance was on the horizon, but they can put that theory to bed after he announced that it will take place at the legendary Musée du Louvre. Check out Guetta's preview below.

Considered a central landmark of Paris, the Louvre is the world's largest and most iconic art museum. It opened in 1793 and is home to Leonardo da Vinci's Mona Lisa, among countless other priceless pieces of art.

Guetta's New Year's Eve streaming event at the Louvre will benefit UNICEF and Restos du Cœur, a major French charity organization that distributes food packages and hot meals to those in need. You can donate ahead of the show here.

The "United At Home" concert is set to kick off at midnight in Paris (3PM PT, 6PM ET). You can tune in via Guetta's Twitter broadcast.

