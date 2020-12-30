David Guetta Previews New Year's Eve Virtual Concert from Paris' Legendary Louvre Museum

David Guetta Previews New Year's Eve Virtual Concert from Paris' Legendary Louvre Museum

Guetta will ring in 2021 with a DJ set live from the world's largest and most iconic art museum.
Author:
Publish date:

When it comes to the best DJ performances of 2020, electronic music artists have been quite creative in their choice of locations throughout the COVID-19 age. Charlotte de Witte DJed at a medieval Belgian castle. RÜFÜS DU SOL performed live at the fabled Joshua Tree National Park. Kaskade spun at the Grand Canyon.

However, David Guetta just dunked on them all.

The Grammy Award-winning dance music producer recently announced the third edition of his "United At Home" concert series, a string of virtual shows that raise funds for COVID-10 relief. However, when he shared the news of the momentous New Year's Eve show in Paris, he refrained from revealing its location until now. Many of Guetta's fans speculated that an Eiffel Tower performance was on the horizon, but they can put that theory to bed after he announced that it will take place at the legendary Musée du Louvre. Check out Guetta's preview below.

Considered a central landmark of Paris, the Louvre is the world's largest and most iconic art museum. It opened in 1793 and is home to Leonardo da Vinci's Mona Lisa, among countless other priceless pieces of art.

Guetta's New Year's Eve streaming event at the Louvre will benefit UNICEF and Restos du Cœur, a major French charity organization that distributes food packages and hot meals to those in need. You can donate ahead of the show here.

The "United At Home" concert is set to kick off at midnight in Paris (3PM PT, 6PM ET). You can tune in via Guetta's Twitter broadcast.

FOLLOW DAVID GUETTA:

Facebook: facebook.com/DavidGuetta
Instagram: instagram.com/davidguetta
Twitter: twitter.com/davidguetta
Spotify: spoti.fi/3fHbpAC

Related

david guetta united at home
EVENTS

David Guetta Announces NYE "United at Home" Charity Stream Live from Paris

He will be performing at "one of the most magical spots in Paris."

david guetta
EVENTS

David Guetta to Perform Live from Budapest's Széchenyi Bath for 2020 MTV EMAs

Guetta's performance at the stunning Széchenyi Bath will mark a historic moment for Budapest.

General
EVENTS

Rave Responsibly: EDM.com's 2020 New Year's Streaming Guide

Because being stuck at home doesn't mean you can't rave.

Steve Aoki, Halsey, BTS, Lauv
EVENTS

Steve Aoki, Halsey, and Lauv to Join BTS for New Year's Eve Streaming Event

The Weverse-powered performance will also feature sets from Lee Hyun, GFriend, and TOMORROW X TOGETHER.

Mainstage+-+1
EVENTS

Tomorrowland is Planning a New Years Eve Virtual Festival

According to reports, the brand's "Around the World" concept didn't turn a profit, but organizers aren't giving up quite yet.

david guetta
EVENTS

[WATCH] David Guetta's "United At Home" Concert Is Broadcasting Live from New York

After a successful Miami broadcast, David Guetta is bringing his "United At Home" series to the city that never sleeps.

edc orlando
EVENTS

[STREAM] The EDC Orlando Virtual Rave-A-Thon is Now Live

Catch DJ sets from Kaskade, Eptic, Autograf, and more.

Excision at Lost Lands Festival
EVENTS

[WATCH] The Virtual Edition of Lost Lands is Now Live

Tune into sets from Excision, Virtual Riot, Barely Alive, and more.