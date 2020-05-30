David Guetta is now broadcasting live from New York for a monumental 90-minute set, which you can livestream below. Guetta's "United at Home" show is fundraising live on Facebook and Instagram, with donations supporting the World Health Organization, Feeding America, and the French Fondation Hôpitaux de Paris in the ongoing fight against COVID-19. The livestream event will also raise money for the Mayor's Fund to Advance New York City.

This marks Guetta's second "United at Home" concert, and his first in New York City. The previous edition, which took place in Miami, raised over $700,000 for COVID-19 relief and was viewed by millions on social media.

"As a DJ, the crowd is the most important part of any show and even though we can’t be together in a club or at a festival, we can use this time to come together in new ways and help those who need it most," Guetta recently declared in a press statement. To that end, he's aiming to bring people together from around the world through the power of music and the iconic New York City backdrop.

Although the world is in a period of social distancing, Guetta has been creative in his approach, previously creating the opportunity for a live-viewing element for local residents. Residents of Miami's Icon Brickell complex had the chance to view and listen from their apartment balconies as Guetta performed below.

